Actress Katlego Danke and her loved ones are reeling from the tragic passing of her mother

The former Generations star is expected to bid farewell to her beloved mom alongside family, friends and loved ones who are grieving a painful loss

Known to keep her personal life far from the internet, the news has prompted an outpouring of condolences for the star's grieving family

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Katlego Danke is mourning her mother's tragic passing. Images: katlegodankeofficial

Source: Instagram

South Africa is mourning alongside veteran actress Katlego Danke as she faces the devastating loss of her mother, Ephenia Linda Danke.

The former Generations star, who has earned a reputation as one of the most professional and private figures in South African entertainment, is mourning her mother’s passing, which occurred on 6 May 2026.

While the family has kept the specific details surrounding her death private, funeral arrangements have been confirmed. The service is set to take place on Wednesday, 13 May, at the Mmakau Roman Catholic Church in the North West.

The brief and moving funeral announcement shared a scripture from Revelation 21:4, bidding farewell to the matriarch, who would have celebrated her 69th birthday on 29 November.

"May her soul rest where peace reigns eternally."

See the funeral announcement below.

Katlego Danke's mother has passed away. Image: BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Katlego Danke opens up about her spiritual gift

The actress spoke in an interview about her gift that has elevated her discernment and enabled her to better navigate the entertainment industry.

Speaking on Unveiled with Koketso on 5 May, Danke revealed that she was able to sense spirits, often when she had to perform on stage. When asked what kinds of spirits she was referring to, the former Gomora actress revealed, "Demonic spirits. They would seek me out."

The star went on to explain that she has also turned down several roles and business opportunities due to her gift, emphasising that it has become a major part of who she is.

"This is actually the heartbeat of who you are, and that must govern how you operate in those spaces. I was walking through a prophetic journey without understanding it. I was walking through the senses."

Her interview, which premiered just days before her beloved mother died, sparked vibrant reactions from fans, who expressed admiration for the actress' profound respect for her gift. Read some of the comments below.

Irvinpooe recalled:

"I have worked with her before, and she would literally sit there and just read her physical Bible. There is something profoundly spiritual about her."

Micky16541674 said:

"Wow, endorsements, what a lesson. Never thought about it. I have unknowingly been endorsing darkness. I was contemplating coming off X, but it is for lessons like these that I am still here. Now I need to be wary of the content I engage with."

Nocypho7Wolf wrote:

"Having a clean spirit aura makes you see through others."

NkosiPardon added:

"Imagine endorsing darkness consciously in broad daylight. I'm getting chills all over my body."

Watch Katlego Danke's interview below.

Nonhle Thema pays tribute to late parents

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nonhle Thema's touching tribute to her late parents.

Following her mom, Cynthia Shange's tragic passing, the media personality took to social media to celebrate her and her late dad's lives and legacies.

Source: Briefly News