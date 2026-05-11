“Planned Kids”: SA Mom Surprises Daughter With Car for Her 21st Birthday in TikTok Video
A South African mom left Mzansi emotional after announcing that she will be gifting her daughter a car for her 21st birthday. Nomonde, known on TikTok as @nomondengcanga, posted the surprise on 8 May 2026. The heartwarming moment quickly spread across social media.
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Nomonde planned to surprise her daughter, Sibahle Ngcanga, with her very own set of wheels. The caption on the TikTok video said it all about sacrifice and breaking cycles. She wrote that she is doing things that she never had access to growing up.
A gift built on years of sacrifice
The birthday girl had just turned 21-years old, a milestone her mom clearly did not take lightly. Nomonde made sure the moment felt as big as the love behind it. It was not just a car but proof of what a parent can build quietly over time.
South Africans packed the comments section with love and personal promises. Many said the video pushed them to do the same for their own children one day. The post became more than a birthday story as it turned into a rallying cry for parents across the country.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
People praised Nomonde for showing that generational change does not always look like wealth. Sometimes it looks like a mom who decided her child would have more than she did. Mzansi was moved, and they made sure she knew it.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi praises the efforts
KGOSI commented:
“Planned kids, hardworking parents.”
Mrs Mo said:
“I am definitely going to be this mom! I have already promised my 9-year-old a car when she’s 18. 🥹”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za