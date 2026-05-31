A classic, nostalgic Chicken Licken commercial has gone viral again after being reshared on social media 16 years after it first aired on our TV screens

Originally produced in 2010, the cinematic, parody-style advertisement has entertained viewers, unlocking fond memories of Mzansi’s golden era of television adverts

Local viewers left endless emojis, with many hailing the clip as the best fast-food advert ever made in South Africa

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A throwback 1994 Chicken Licken advert left Mzansi feeling nostalgic. Image: @celeworld8

Source: Instagram

An iconic Chicken Licken piece of South African advertising history has resurfaced online, proving that great comedy truly stands the test of time. On 27 May 2026, Instagram user @celeworld8 reshared a classic Chicken Licken commercial that captured the internet’s attention.

The creator admitted in the caption that he was blindsided by the punchline, a sentiment shared by many of the viewers. The brilliant advertisement, titled “The Bunker,” was created and televised in 2010 by the local advertising agency Net#work BBDO. Filmed with high production values reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic drama, the ad tells the story of a paranoid South African family who, gripped by the election panic in 1994, decided to move into an underground concrete bunker beneath their suburban home.

Classic Chicken Licken commercial resurfaces

The narrative follows the son growing up underground for over 16 years, eating nothing but canned Vienna sausages and polony, while his father assures them that the outside world is unsafe. Instagram user @celeworld8's video shows the hilarious climax that occurs in 2006 when the son ventures to the surface to look for his father.

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Watch the hilarious Chicken Licken advert in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi applauds the vintage fast-food masterpiece

The nostalgia-inducing video opened the floodgates of fond memories in the comment section, with generations of locals laughing off the brilliant humour of the advertisement. For many older viewers, the clip brought back wonderful memories of a time when local television commercials relied on clever storytelling and unique cultural satire rather than simple digital trends. Others labelled the campaign a masterpiece, calling it a brilliant and awesome piece of art that encapsulated South Africa’s shared history and sense of humour.

Viewers said the Chicken Licken advert was one of the best Mzansi has ever had. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @spainonfoot commented:

"Finger-licking good! However, Ma gaan jou bliksem hoor (Mom is going to hit you)!"

User @sharadhpadayachi shared:

"Brilliant."

User @imyungspha shared:

"🔥😂 Classic."

User @tshego_liphuko added:

"The best Chicken Licken advert ever!🤣👏🏽."

User @redfoxo_2_johan commented:

"Ja die herrineringe van hierdie, (yes, the memories of this) Jó."

User @sharadhpadayachi said:

"Awesome 😂."

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Source: Briefly News