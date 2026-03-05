Hungry Lion Chicken Finger Feast vs KFC Mega Strips Box, SA Picks the Winner
- A content creator placed two similar box meals from KFC and Hungry Lion side-by-side in an attempt to compare their taste
- The post shared on TikTok also showed a difference of around R60 between the two franchises, which sparked an online debate
- Many viewers were stunned by the similarity of the two meals, choosing the creator's review and their own taste tests
A food reviewer showcased a Hungry Lion chicken Finger Feast meal retailing for R99, and comparing it with the KFC Mega Strips Box priced at R159.90.
The man shared the post on his TikTok handle @whereisjaygoing on 18 February 2026, where it went viral, gaining many comments from social media users who loved the man’s honest review.
The creator, who is in Cape Town, began his video by showing a close-up of the two boxes side-by-side, revealing a noticeable difference in size. He placed the chicken from each franchise on a scale and got 388 grams for the KFC meat and 416 grams for the Hungry Lion.
Differences between the Hungry Lion and KFC box meals
When TikTok user @whereisjaygoing tried the dips from both franchises, he noted that the sauces were insufficient, and when he tried them with the dry chicken strips gave a fishy taste. The creator pointed out that Hungry Lion had a variety of sauces, and when it came to the fries, he gave the franchise higher points. When it comes to which meal he would buy again, the man went with the Hungry Lion box for both the taste and the price.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA debates about the two meals
The post went viral, gaining over 1K comments from social media users who discussed the two similar box meals. Many viewers were disappointed by the KFC box and commented that the chicken strips looked dry. After hearing positive comments, some wished they had tried the Hungry Lion franchise earlier, but promised to give them a go. Others, however, remained loyal to KFC, noting that the creator should have conducted a blind taste test, as the price difference might have clouded his judgment.
User @Mogale asked:
"So, Hungry Lion is copying KFC and not even hiding it?"
User @username154477745 commented:
"I reckon the KFC chicken and sauce is probably better. You just approached it negatively because you saw the prices. It should've been a blind taste test."
User @Mrubaby added:
"KFC will never see me again."
User @keddy said:
"I regret the time I ignored Hungry Lion because it turns out their burgers and chicken fingers slap hard😋👌🏾."
User @Trevor Fields commented:
"Honestly, KFC was the best back in the day. Lately, it has been so poor with their service, it's a miracle that they are still operating."
User @Gavin said:
"Hungry Lion any day."
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za