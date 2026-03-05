A content creator placed two similar box meals from KFC and Hungry Lion side-by-side in an attempt to compare their taste

The post shared on TikTok also showed a difference of around R60 between the two franchises, which sparked an online debate

Many viewers were stunned by the similarity of the two meals, choosing the creator's review and their own taste tests

A social media influencer crowned Hungry Lion the winner of his chicken strips challenge. Image: @whereisjaygoing

Source: TikTok

A food reviewer showcased a Hungry Lion chicken Finger Feast meal retailing for R99, and comparing it with the KFC Mega Strips Box priced at R159.90.

The man shared the post on his TikTok handle @whereisjaygoing on 18 February 2026, where it went viral, gaining many comments from social media users who loved the man’s honest review.

The creator, who is in Cape Town, began his video by showing a close-up of the two boxes side-by-side, revealing a noticeable difference in size. He placed the chicken from each franchise on a scale and got 388 grams for the KFC meat and 416 grams for the Hungry Lion.

Differences between the Hungry Lion and KFC box meals

When TikTok user @whereisjaygoing tried the dips from both franchises, he noted that the sauces were insufficient, and when he tried them with the dry chicken strips gave a fishy taste. The creator pointed out that Hungry Lion had a variety of sauces, and when it came to the fries, he gave the franchise higher points. When it comes to which meal he would buy again, the man went with the Hungry Lion box for both the taste and the price.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the two meals

The post went viral, gaining over 1K comments from social media users who discussed the two similar box meals. Many viewers were disappointed by the KFC box and commented that the chicken strips looked dry. After hearing positive comments, some wished they had tried the Hungry Lion franchise earlier, but promised to give them a go. Others, however, remained loyal to KFC, noting that the creator should have conducted a blind taste test, as the price difference might have clouded his judgment.

Social media users were shocked by the comparison. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Mogale asked:

"So, Hungry Lion is copying KFC and not even hiding it?"

User @username154477745 commented:

"I reckon the KFC chicken and sauce is probably better. You just approached it negatively because you saw the prices. It should've been a blind taste test."

User @Mrubaby added:

"KFC will never see me again."

User @keddy said:

"I regret the time I ignored Hungry Lion because it turns out their burgers and chicken fingers slap hard😋👌🏾."

User @Trevor Fields commented:

"Honestly, KFC was the best back in the day. Lately, it has been so poor with their service, it's a miracle that they are still operating."

User @Gavin said:

"Hungry Lion any day."

3 Briefly News KFC-related articles

A local man was filmed carefully counting his KFC 21-piece order at the counter before leaving the fast-food restaurant, leaving social media users in stitches.

A group of Zulu men sightseeing near Grabouw experienced a chaotic “robbery” when a troop of baboons invaded their car and stole their KFC meals, sparking laughter online.

A bunch of young men stopped a man who resembled Colonel Harland Sanders to ask him if he was 'Mr KFC,' leaving social media users in stitches.

Source: Briefly News