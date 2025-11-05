A group of Zulu men on a sightseeing trip near Grabouw experienced a chaotic “robbery” when a troop of baboons invaded their car and stole their KFC meals

The hilarious and action-packed clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from an online community that was amused by the men's reaction

Social media users flooded the comments section, joking that the men had uninvited, hungry company that forced them to scatter and abandon their food

A group of men had their car invaded by baboons after forgetting to close their windows at a Cape Town sightseeing spot. Image: @siphamandla.sunsh

Source: TikTok

A group of friends’ scenic outing, around the Grabouw area, near Cape Town, turned into a chaotic encounter with wildlife after a troop of baboons decided to claim their lunch.

The hilarious video, shared on TikTok by @siphamandla.sunsh, captured the dramatic moment a KFC meal became the target of a swift animal heist, entertaining many social media users.

The video, filmed by TikTok user @siphamandla.sunsh during the day at a sightseeing spot overlooking the mountains near Grabouw, shows the men's City Golf parked with its windows rolled down. The baboons spotted the unattended food, immediately seized the opportunity. Several baboons let themselves into the car, began to grab the KFC meals.

The baboon car takeover

The situation escalated quickly when one of the men rushed to the car, opened the rear door and shouted in an attempt to scare the animals away. His companions moan in disbelief as their meat is being eaten right in front of their eyes. As the men approached, two smaller baboons jumped inside through the open windows.

The commotion attracted a bigger baboon, presumably the dominant male, who was sitting nonchalantly with food in his hand on a low safety wall. When the men continued shouting, stressing about their KFC, the large baboon charged directly at them, forcing the entire group to scatter and abandon their car.

The gents' clip had social media users in stitches, and others shared similar experiences. @siphamandla.sunsh

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the baboon invasion video

The clip attracted thousands of views and over a hundred comments from social media users who were entertained and shared jokes about the chaos. Many teased the men, finding their stunned reaction to the “robbery” hilarious. One viewer noted that there was a phone in the car, but was relieved when @siphamandla.sunsh confirmed that the baboons were only interested in the food.

User @Bongani Hoffman said:

"Daylight robbery 😂."

User @King teased:

"Icase yona niyivulile (have you opened a case of robbery) 😭?

User @Lisanda shared:

"It happened to me too 😂."

User @landemhlophe joked:

"Nishiye ama girls emuva nathola amanye phambili (you left girls behind and met some when you got there)😂

User @Nomusa Ngubane commented:

"Amasela okqala nawo okugcina lawa (those are the first and last thieves)."

User @Sbuda said:

"Yeka mina ngicabangela iphone le esemotweni (I'm worried about the phone inside the car)."

User @user1039205079576 shared:

"Ngaze ngahleka ngivalekile so (the way I laughed, I even struggled to breathe)🤣."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News article about baboons

A KZN home owner and her helper found themselves face-to-face with a monkey that entered their home and caused chaos.

A student from UKZN shared a video of her lecture hall being raided by monkeys, and social media users were shocked to see that they all sat calmly.

A woman on a safari vacation had a startling encounter with an aggressive baboon who attempted to break into the apartment while she watched through the glass door.

Source: Briefly News