A woman on a safari vacation in Tanzania had a shocking encounter with an aggressive baboon attempting to break into her booked apartment

The massive baboon forcefully pulled the glass door, visibly frustrated when it failed in the video that went viral after it was shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section, with many expressing relief that the door was closed and locked, while others said they wouldn't have enjoyed their vacation after such an incident

A woman enjoying a luxury safari vacation at the Four Seasons in Tanzania experienced an unexpected and terrifying encounter when an aggressive baboon tried to break into her room.

The incident, captured on video and shared on TikTok @goodnight.raquel, went viral, racking up 1.2M views and sparking a wave of reactions online.

The lady comes face to face with the baboon

In the video, the massive baboon can be seen forcefully pulling at the woman's glass door, shaking it violently in an apparent attempt to get inside. Despite its aggressive efforts, the door held firm, leaving a frustrated baboon unable to enter.

TikTok user @goodnight.raquelwas nearby during the encounter and managed to capture the intense moments, showcasing the baboon's sheer strength and determination.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is stunned by the baboon's break-in attempt

The clip gained 83K likes and 1.7K comments from social media users who were shocked to see the aggressive baboon. Many admitted they would have left the place after seeing the animal.

Others expressed fear over what could have happened if the baboon had succeeded in breaking through the glass, highlighting how unpredictable wildlife encounters can be, even in controlled environments like luxury safari lodges.

User @bRiyy said:

"Imagine you forgot to lock the door."

User @GracefulCalifornia added:

"😳 If he actually got in, you guys would have been in serious danger 😬."

User @PrettiPetite💕 shared:

"He came like he lives there!! 😳."

User @LaTrese🤎 commented:

"😩 Vacation OVER😭😭😭 because how I am supposed to relax?"

User @KholeK4K added:

"He acting like that’s his house 😂😂."

User @ThatgirlNique said:

"Honestly, I would close the curtains! That’s terrifying. Fear would have ruined my whole trip 😩😩😂."

