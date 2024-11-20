A woman who was visiting St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal spotted a hippo roaming around the place she lived in

The hippo looked chilled, grazing in the night before it went back to the nearest lake to relax

The online community reacted to the video, with many online users sharing their thoughts on the situation

A woman visiting St Lucia was stunned by a hippo wandering the streets. Images: @cherish_mendes

A video showing a hippo roaming the streets of St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal has gone viral.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @cherish_mendes, the woman was visiting iSimangaliso Wetland Park. She loved the wildlife and incredible lake views and activities. She even said 2024 can be closed now.

In the video, she captured a hippo randomly passing a place she was living in. The animal was so chilled. The lady said they were told that the hippos usually roam around that place. However, when they do see one, they should not follow it.

Woman spot Hippo in KwaZulu-Natal

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts with amusement

The video gained over 290k views, with many online users sharing their views. See the comments below:

@Zahneylee commented:

"What's happening in South Africa😭."

@Shamsa and Samiha said:

"Only in south Africa."

@Aus Who wrote:

"So leopard, elephant, lion in jozi and now this Jumanji."

@KNM shared:

"This is normal in St Lucia, so no worries👍."

@LungzaG wrote:

"I know a guy who got attacked by it . He nearly died shem .He’s in wheelchair."

@Your Child's favorite Aunt ❤️ expressed:

"I would pass out."

@Runaway commented:

"In. Some part of Mpumalanga this is sooo normal actually."

@Thando Kazii asked:

"Does it even know where it's going?😅"

@Jaden said:

"I swear south africa is playing jumanji😭😭😭."

