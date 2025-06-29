A South African man hopped on TikTok to explain how the Democratic Alliance (DA) managed to achieve the apartheid spatial planner’s dream

He called out the Western Cape’s mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, as he made his point in a now-viral TikTok video

Social media users joined in on the conversation in a thread of comments and shared their thoughts

The political climate in South Africa is currently rocky, with other politicians trying to form new parties.

A South African man bashed the DA for bringing the apartheid regime back. Image: @brettherronsa

Source: TikTok

A South African man, Brett Herron, managed to look past the noise and studied the DA’s moves in the Western Cape. Herron concluded that the party had managed to achieve what no other government could.

He emphasised that the party achieved the apartheid regime’s spatial planner’s dream as they polished up the Group Areas Act:

“Democratic Alliance’s Cape Town perfects the apartheid Group Areas Act. Not even Verwoerd, Vorster or PW Botha could get this right. Well done, Hill-Lewis, you achieved the apartheid city in 2025!”

DA achieves Group Areas Act in 2025

Brett Herron bashed the DA and the Western Cape mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, in a now-viral TikTok video. Herron explained the segregation in the province and how it was orchestrated:

“They adopted an amendment to their planning bylaw to create what they call an affordable rental unit overlay zone. This basically allows property owners to build up to 20 flats on their properties as of right.”

He shared that the concept is closely aligned with the Group Areas Act and how townships were created for certain racial groups. He pulled out a map to show where the units were to be built.

Herron found it odd that the flats would be built far from the predominantly White areas:

“This map entrenches the densification, the segregation, the exclusion of African and Coloured South Africans in Cape Town. Welcome to the apartheid city.”

People online bashed the DA and highlighted their flaws in a thread of 314 comments. Herron garnered 49.2K views after posting his video yesterday.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi bashes DA’s new bylaw in viral TikTok

Social media users were not happy with the political party’s direction and said:

A South African man explained how the DA has perfected the Group Areas Act in 2025. Image: @brettherronsa

Source: TikTok

@Akho Raas Tshweza pointed out:

“DA is no longer hiding its true self.”

@apples pointed out:

“We have the power to vote DA out of the Western Cape, but our minds are colonised.”

@Mcebisi Mhlawuli wrote:

“I have been saying for years that DA are racists and basically NP lite.”

@Faghrie Cornelius shared:

“That's why the DA will never get my vote.”

@Evil-C explained:

“We warned them that the DA is the National Party rebranded post-democracy to push this fallacy of a multiracial party, while their agenda hasn't changed, it's always been about White supremacy.”

@0nceuponatime shared:

“I blame Ramaphosa for turning a blind eye.”

@Eli Afrikha🇿🇦wrote:

“DA supporters are still voting for this wickedness.”

