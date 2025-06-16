A South African woman could not keep it together after seeing a Ramaphosa statue in Sandton Mall

The Mzansi lady was caught on camera and inspired the removal of the monument the following week

Her laugh was contagious and dusted social media users who shared their thoughts about her reaction in the comments

A young South African woman accompanied her mother to the mall and was highly entertained by her behaviour.

An SA woman was dusted by a 2022 statue of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Sandton. Image: @ladyamar_rsa

Source: Getty Images

She recorded her parent and posted the footage on TikTok on Sunday, which went viral, garnering 1.4 million views.

Woman floored by Ramaphosa statue in Sandton

South Africans were floored by a woman’s reaction after seeing the 2022 statue of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Sandton Mall. A young Mzansi lady, Lady Amar, accompanied her mother to the mall and was highly entertained.

They spotted the statue, and Amar’s mom could not keep it together. She laughed uncontrollably as she saw the monument’s finer details and the accuracy of the president’s posture.

The pair laughed at the attentiveness of the artist and drew a bit of attention to themselves at the mall. Amar’s mom could barely walk as she was dusted.

The youngster explained that her mother laughed so hard at the statue that it was removed from the mall a week after:

“Even if you lived around, this was in 2022, and they removed it in Sandton City a week later after my mom laughed at him.”

Amar captioned her now-viral post:

“POV: Your mom saw Ramaphosa’s statue for the first time and she laughed uncontrollably. I’ve never seen anyone laugh this much at s statue. She asked why they made him stand like that.”

The mom called other people to tell them about the statue. She could barely get her words out and laughed the whole time.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA dusted by lady’s reaction to Ramaphosa statue

Social media users were floored by the video and commented:

@Othman El-kindiy prayed:

“May her laughter never be directed at me.”

@DS created a scenario:

“Imagine being the boyfriend and she brings you home, only for you to hear mom laughing at you like this from the kitchen with the other family members.”

@Porsche🦋asked:

“Do they know he’s the president?”

@Malekgu🫀realised:

“Laughing is not a problem in this family.”

@lisa asked:

“Was mum calling others on the phone to laugh?”

@Bellah Mat shared:

“I thought he was the real Tata Ramaphosa.”

@Sharon_Odero🇰🇪🇩🇰 asked:

“Someone fill me in, where did they take the Nelson Mandela statue?”

@Ladyamar_rsa explained:

“Let me fill you in. The Mandela statue is in Mandela Square. This was inside Sandton City.”

