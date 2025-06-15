A young South African woman from Cape Town gagged over half a million people with her recent TikTok video

The lady tried to protect her weave from the stormy weather and did the first thing that popped into her head

Social media users were amazed by her actions and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

A South African woman from Cape Town acted fast when she felt the rain landing on her head.

Her fast thinking was caught on camera, and the video reached over 600K views after she posted it on TikTok last Tuesday.

Woman takes off underwear in public

A woman from Cape Town, Pretty, did the unthinkable when she tried to protect her wig from the Mother City showers. She highlighted that she did not want to ruin her hair after her unusual stunt made its rounds online:

“Rainy day hair emergency! When my hair got wet and frizzy. I had to think fast and tie it up with underwear.”

Pretty was crossing the road when an idea popped into her head, and she took off her underwear to use it as a hair tie. People spotted her performing her unusual stunt and were amazed.

She crossed the road as though nothing strange had happened, and her cameraman followed her every move. Pretty shared the clip on TikTok and went viral.

South Africans noticed a man who changed directions and followed her after witnessing her fast thinking. Pretty has filmed a video like this before and garnered millions of views.

The videos helped her attract more followers, and the rest of her content raised eyebrows and was aimed at growing her account.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by woman taking off underwear

Social media users were shocked by the woman’s behaviour and commented:

@Haley shared:

“No way, guys. My jaw is still on the floor.”

@Sbuu We Vest said:

“When it comes to Bellville, nothing is impossible.”

@daddy_._cyber wrote:

“Bad things are happening in South Africa.”

@t_techz(Trish💚) asked:

“Why is he all up in your business like that, sis? Can't a girl tie her hair in peace?”

@😛💋ROMANTIC786❤️😜 noticed:

“She changed direction, and then he did too.”

@Notomato♉️🇿🇦 made a suggestion:

“It would’ve been easier to remove the wig, but I drip is forever, I guess.”

@christophertylo_was amazed:

“Only in Cape Town.”

@Bob pointed out:

“Content creation is reaching levels never seen before.”

@detective_637 asked social media users:

“Why didn't she wait for the guy to pass first? Can you imagine the trauma he suffered from witnessing that?”

