A young South African woman wowed Mzansi with her story of leaving a three-week-old marriage

The youngster detailed her love story and listed the reasons why she broke things off with a man she thought she’d spend forever with

Social media users were proud of her brave decision and applauded her in a thread of comments

A young South African woman hopped on a TikTok trend that exposed her failed marriage.

A lady born in 2003 left her 3-week-old marriage and explained why on TikTok. Image: @nangobabalo_magazi

Source: TikTok

The lady born in 2003 was candid about her story and wowed thousands of people on TikTok.

Lady leaves 3-week-old marriage

A young South African woman from the Eastern Cape, Nangobabalo Magazi, captured the attention of thousands of people when she hopped on a TikTok trend. The viral game exposed her three-week-old marriage to a man 10 years older than her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Magazi was 20 years old when she married a man she had been dating for a couple of months. On Monday, the youngster explained why she had to break things off before she lost herself.

Her then-husband showed signs of cheating and would hop on late-night calls with another woman. Magazi tried to brush it off, but it eventually got to her to eventually.

The man would also get drunk and become abusive towards his wife, but then pretend as if nothing had happened the next day. This was the first red flag.

Before she got married, the couple agreed that the 20-year-old would go back to school. Things got ugly when her husband changed his mind and wanted her to be a housewife.

Magazi vented about her situation to her aunt, who understood her. The youngster packed her bags after 21 days of marriage and went back home:

“I did not want to wait for another three years or until I had three kids with him for me to leave him. My family did not even return their lobola.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by youngster leaving marriage

Social media users were proud of the woman’s decision and applauded her in the comments:

Mzansi applauded a woman who broke up with her husband. Image: @nangobabalo_magazi

Source: TikTok

@Joy Matika shared:

“I’m so proud that you left. No matter what they say, I respect you so much for this.”

@Siya said:

“Real manhood is proud of you.”

@SpeakLife|Personified commented:

“Pure disrespect, I tell you. Good thing you taught him that you know your worth and that you respect and love yourself more.”

@uNolwandle suggested:

“He was preparing you to get used to his toxicity early in the marriage so that you wouldn’t be difficult as time goes on.”

@San.D.siwe 🇿🇦🇨🇩🇵🇸applauded:

“I love that you didn’t wait for him to change over a few years and waste your youth on that trash.”

@User1billionandseventy highlighted:

“Don't forget to legally dissolve that marriage.”

@lele_october7 commented:

“You did good! That man was gonna be such a horrible husband to you. He was gonna manipulate, gaslight, be narcissistic, and you’d have eventually ended up apologising for his bad behaviour.”

@Lesa Jakes 🇿🇦wrote:

“You're still married under customary law. Go divorce him in court and get 50% of what he has”

3 More marriage-related stories by Briefly News

A South African Zulu bride wowed the internet with her lengthy cape made out of R100 notes on her special day.

African women discussed the concept of lobola and decided to tweak a few things that benefit men, and it went viral on TikTok.

South Africans called for the banning of the Shembe Church after a video of a young bride circulated online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News