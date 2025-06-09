A South African man touched many hearts when he proved his loyalty and fulfilled his promise to his late sister

The chap lost his sibling earlier this year and expressed his pain in lengthy Facebook posts that broke his followers’ hearts

Mzansi praised him for still showing up for his sister over a childhood promise, even after her death

A South African man proved his love for his deceased sister after fulfilling their childhood promise.

A Mzansi man took care of his late sister's kids. Image: @Samkelo Kelo Mtshazo

He recorded a video that received massive attention on Facebook about his good deeds and beautiful heart.

Man fulfils promise to late sister

A South African man went viral after he proved his love and loyalty to his late sister. Samkelo Mtshazo and his deceased sibling promised each other that they would raise their children as one:

“We promised each other as siblings to stick together and raise our kids as one, no matter what comes our way. Happy birthday, boys.”

Mtshazo recently showed up for his sister’s twin boys' birthday and surprised them with a party at home. He bought two cakes for the five-year-old children.

The whole family was excited to celebrate the boys and made sure they enjoyed their special day after losing their mom in January. Mtshazo took the news of his sister’s death the hardest:

“I have never been out of words like this. How could you leave the twins? It's not fair for them. At least you are free from the pains you had, and whether we liked it or not, there was no scientific way to share your pains with us, but now we are going through hard times.”

South Africans were deeply touched and showered Mtshazo with praises in the comments section of his Facebook post. His video reached over a million views after he posted it on June 1st.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA touched by man’s good deed on nephews’ birthday

Social media users praised the chap in a thread of comments:

SA was touched by a man who proved his loyalty to his late sister. Image: @Samkelo Kelo Mtshazo

@Nomfuneko E Tom wrote:

“Oh, this is so beautiful.”

@Ntomzanele Gungqa shared:

“I'm so proud of you, malume.”

@ZolisaZol ZamaKrila Dyalvani commented:

“Oh man, I’m so proud of you, Sam. Happy birthday to the boys, your sister is watching you.”

@Thandokazi ZamaJola Ntlangwini said:

“Bless your heart, my nephew.”

@Khaya Mashau highlighted:

“I will definitely teach my kids this because my siblings I failed.”

@Tumelo KgoTheo Mphahlele explained:

“This is beautiful. My sister and I are doing the same. My kids can call her anytime and ask her for anything, and I love her boys like mine. They even call me mama.”

