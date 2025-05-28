A young South African lady inherited millions after her mother died and looked for ways to invest the money

Her relatives advised her to buy a tombstone for her late mom, but she refused to follow through with their advice

After seeing what the youngster used her money on, social media users praised her for her choices

Mzansi was proud of a youngster who blocked out her family’s wishes after receiving her inheritance.

A young Mzansi woman inherited R6 million from her late mother. Image: @online.besti3

She had other plans, which she fulfilled and shared with the rest of the world by posting on TikTok.

Lady inherits R6 million from late mother

A popular TikTokker went viral after she refused to buy her late mother a tombstone after she inherited R6 million from her. The youngster’s family pestered her to get the ball rolling, but she had other plans.

When the money landed in her bank account, she made the decision to buy a house instead. Her family was not happy with the youngster’s choice, but she was unbothered.

Her goal was to be independent and use the money wisely. She explained in her now-viral TikTok post:

“POV: You didn't let your family manipulate you into building your mother a tombstone instead of buying a house. I am sure they are good to fight me for paying someone to come and clean my pavement instead of building the tombstone.”

The young lady’s content is centred around her grief and has gained a number of followers since she started opening up about her mother’s death in 2024. She also shared the story of how her father tried to end her mom’s life when she was 14 years old.

The lady’s mother was not close with her family and only had her spouse’s family, who did not treat her well:

“My dad wanted a boy child, but regardless of everything, he loved my mom so much until he started drinking, and then everything changed. He started being so abusive towards my mom that he even set rules for her. She wasn't allowed to have any man's number on her phone, even her brothers. I remember this one time he hit her just because she was on a call with her brother. He asked why she would be laughing at men's jokes.

“He pushed her down the stairs, and she hit her head so hard. My mother lay in her pool of blood, but my father tried to convince me to lie that my mother left with her other man and left me with him, and didn't tell us where she was going, instead of calling the ambulance. I was 14, and my mind shut down. He told me if I ever told anyone, I would lose both him and my mother, and that's not what I wanted.”

She promised not to tell anyone, but things got worse when her father went into the kitchen:

“He took a knife and pierced through her lungs, and then told me that he was going to take her somewhere and that I should stay behind. He locked me inside the house and left. It was so quiet, but I started hearing my mother screaming. My mind started processing everything that had just happened. I went to their room and looked into my mother's bag, and found her keys.”

The young lady recalled going to her neighbour’s place for help, who happened to have heard the noises. They called the police, but it was too late to save the mom:

“Even though my mother lost her life, my father's side of the family still blamed her for their son's actions. They’d say she provoked him. I had to go stay with my mother's sister because they believed I was not his child. They said if I were his, I wouldn't have told anyone about what happened after he had asked me not to. He went to jail for only a year and then came back. They said he was wrongfully accused and there's no evidence that he is the one who really killed my mother.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to lady refusing to buy mom tombstone

Social media users were proud of the young lady and praised her:

A Mzansi youngster bought herself a house after inheriting R6 million from her late mother. Image: @online.besti3

@seggo.oo commented:

“A house is an investment, baby, you did well, and you’ll have ample time to build a tombstone for your mom. I’m proud.”

@Debbie shared:

“Take my advice, don’t have that so-called housewarming party. Satan’s agents are on a mission. Pray and anoint your home. Finish and klaar.”

@online.besti3 responded:

“A housewarming party for whom? I don’t have friends, and neither do I have siblings or family, so it’s a win for me.”

@Ntombi Twala highlighted:

“African tombstones come with a cow, catering, deco, a bus, and after tears. You made the best decision, baby girl.”

@Lindolet commented:

“The house is big enough for Mom's spirit to move, well done, stranger.”

