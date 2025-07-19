Lady Crashes Out After Finding Out the Community Is Secretly Using Her WiFi

A young South African Xhosa lady shared her mother’s reaction to finding out that the community was using her WiFi

Her mother called one of her friends to share her absurd findings and explained how she planned to get back at the people

Social media users were floored by the situation and shared tips on how the perplexed lady could kick people off her internet

South Africans enjoyed a good laugh after watching a woman crash out about the community secretly using her WiFi.

One lady crashed out after she realised her neighbours were secretly using her WiFi. Image: @likhonancapayi

Source: TikTok

The lady’s daughter, Likhona Ncapayi, filmed her mother’s phone call while explaining the matter to a friend. The youngster could barely keep it together as she was dusted by her mom’s behaviour.

The woman had an idea of how she would get back at sneaky community members and shared it on the call with her mate. People who viewed the clip also suggested some tips on how to kick the people off their internet.

Woman finds community secretly using her WiFi

Things got chaotic after a woman discovered that some community members were secretly using her WiFi. She started noticing a crowd of people religiously meeting in front of her house with their digital devices.

The lady put two and two together and realised that her neighbours were piggybacking on her WiFi. She crashed out while on a call with a friend who listened to her story.

The woman’s daughter, Likhona Ncaphayi, made the situation go viral after she shared footage of her mother’s phone call on TikTok yesterday. The clip garnered over 760K views in 24 hours.

Ncapayi’s mom planned to find a way to kick the sneaky neighbours off her internet when they least expect it:

“They have iPhones, yet they stopped buying data. I want to cut their wings off this weekend when they plan to watch Straw or Kings of Joburg.”

Ncapayi captured her now-viral TikTok video:

“POV: When your mom finds out that the community is using her WiFi.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA floored by woman busting neighbours using her WiFi

Social media users suggested ways to kick the unwanted guests off her WiFi:

Mzansi helped a lady kick uknown users off her home WiFi. Image: @likhonancapayi

Source: TikTok

@MHLANGABEZI pointed out:

“The enemy is within; that password didn’t leak itself.”

@Miss Yondela M🌸 commented:

“Make it private, it won’t even appear when they’re searching for nearby Wi-Fi.”

@˙❥˙uMazindela_Omuhle🇿🇦 wrote:

“My brother had leaked our Wifi password to his friends, and my mom told me I had to change the password, and I go in and check how many devices are connected from time to time so I can disconnect any device I don't recognise.”

@NOMBULELO🦋M shared:

“I downloaded Fing, and it shows connected devices, and you can delete all unknown devices.”

@Anelisa Kili-Ntlali suggested:

“Download the Wifi app, then block all unknown phones connected to your WiFi.”

@Jessica_the_Libra explained:

“I’m an only child, and my mom stays alone. I put WiFi for her, and now every time I go home, it’s so busy around my house. She loves having the neighbourhood children around because she’s lonely. Last time she cooked for them and they had a “chillas” in the garage.”

@xilombe_ngwenya said:

“My brother took their phones and made them pay to get them back.”

