Over 60% of the country’s youth are unemployed, and most of them have given up on finding jobs.

The youth have shared how brutal job hunting has become, and a large number of them are degree holders. A young South African woman from Johannesburg was excited after she was invited to an interview.

She later updated her TikTok followers with a video of how things went and stunned a lot of people. Her video went viral and garnered over 201K views.

Woman offered less than minimum wage in job interview

A young South African lady, Konaye Masiba, was excited after she was invited to a job interview, but things went south very quickly. She shared the news with her TikTokkers, who expected her to come back with great news.

The youngster shared that the recruiters offered her a salary of R3500 after reviewing her curriculum vitae. Masiba was stunned as she thought her university degree would hold a lot of weight in the recruiting process.

The young woman expressed her disappointment in her now-viral TikTok video with the caption:

“She doesn't know it yet that the interviewer will say, ‘I saw on your CV that you recently completed your MA. Would you accept a salary of R3500?’”

People on social media were not pleased by the offer and shared some advice with the youngster. Some encouraged her to take the job for experience purposes, and some told her to report the company as the minimum wage in South Africa is between R4.6K and R5.6K.

Masiba ultimately rejected the job offer.

SA disappointed by one company’s salary in viral TikTok video

Social media users were outraged by one recruiter’s salary proposal to a young lady:

@Thato Phasha said:

“I still find it funny that companies still have the nerve to call R3.5K a salary.”

@mandisabhengu shared:

“I took a job like that, got experience and jumped to a better job after a year. It’s hard, but you can’t pick sometimes, look at the bigger picture.”

@HER🧚 commented:

“I was once asked what I’d do if I were ever inappropriately touched by one of the company’s biggest clients.”

@allysxtresses was amazed:

“R3.5k? Girl, I thought them offering me R8K and I have a PhD was bad. Why are they doing us dirty in industry?”

@Phetogo Karabo sighed:

“Mind you, that's not even minimum wage.”

@Zobuhle explained:

“I was earning R3K from October last year to January this year, and that was the last time. I opened a business after I left, and I make R3K a day on average. Let me tell you, everything works out, you'll be fine, I promise.”

@MaBiyela💞pointed out:

“That's just transport money.”

@Evuya was outraged:

“R3.5k? In this economy. It's more than what most people pay for rent.”

@Rue suggested:

“Just accept it for the experience and continue applying.”

@KonayeM🎀 responded:

“No.”

@R commented:

“The worst part is you take it and then try to get another job later on, other companies ask to see your payslip and lowball you.”

@Fire Buurd 🐦‍🔥said:

“That’s below the minimum wage, girl, report that company and don’t settle.”

