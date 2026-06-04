Miguel Cardoso has proposed several PSL changes aimed at improving South African football development and playing standards

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach raised concerns about match conditions, venue changes and consistency across the league

His latest remarks come days after a public disagreement with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie over criticism of local football

Miguel Cardoso has outlined key changes he believes the PSL should make to improve SA football, days after a sharp response from Minister McKenzie. Image: MinisterMcK/X, Chandan Khanna/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has outlined several changes he believes the Premier Soccer League (PSL) should implement to improve South African football, just days after drawing criticism from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie over his comments about the local game.

The Portuguese coach, who guided Sundowns to the Betway Premiership title last season and a successful CAF Champions League campaign this season, said standardisation across the league would help players and clubs develop more effectively. His latest comments come less than two weeks after McKenzie accused him of speaking negatively about South African football.

Miguel Cardoso calls for PSL standardisation

Speaking on Sundowns' Pitchside Podcast, Cardoso said introducing an official match ball across the league would be a simple but important step.

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"Despite I see that the South African football, I feel that there's things that can be done to make football better," Cardoso said.

"One simple example, why there isn't a ball that is an official match ball that everyone plays with."

He argued that players would benefit from using the same ball throughout the season.

"When you play you will play better because you know the ball," he explained.

Cardoso also questioned why clubs are allowed to switch home venues, particularly when hosting major teams such as Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

"This is simple, your venue is this one, your venue that one and you cannot change it even if you want to play in a big or small stadium," he said.

Pitch conditions and football development

The Sundowns mentor also stressed the importance of consistent pitch standards.

"You must water your pitches, so that the football is quicker and simple even when you play matches like Champions League," Cardoso said.

"And you have to play in those conditions because it's mandatory to water the pitch and cut the grass."

According to Cardoso, such measures would help create an environment that promotes better football and player development.

"And this is the development of the game and the direction that South Africa must have," he added.

Miguel Cardoso Calls for Major PSL Changes Days After Clash With Sports Minister

Source: Getty Images

Comments come after Gayton McKenzie dispute

On 25 May 2026, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie publicly criticised Cardoso after the coach questioned certain aspects of South African football administration and scheduling.

McKenzie argued that repeated criticism could damage the PSL's image, while Cardoso maintained that improvements were necessary for South African clubs to compete consistently at the highest level in Africa.

The debate has continued to spark discussion among football supporters, with some backing Cardoso's suggestions and others agreeing with McKenzie's concerns.

As discussions continue, Cardoso's latest proposals have added fresh momentum to conversations about the future direction of South African football and how the PSL can further strengthen its standing on the continent.

Bafana Bafana visa saga keeps SAFA under pressure

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka escaped the sack after a visa blunder delayed South Africa's trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reports claimed SAFA officials discussed removing Tseka. However, time constraints and contract issues reportedly stopped any immediate action. The incident also brought back memories of the Teboho Mokoena suspension mistake, which cost South Africa crucial World Cup qualifying points.

Source: Briefly News