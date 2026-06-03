A hungry wild visitor spotted an easy opportunity when two holidaymakers became distracted

The funny clip spread quickly online, with locals flooding the comments section with jokes and saying the scene felt like a very South African wildlife experience

The popular getaway destination is known for offering close-up animal encounters, scenic escapes, and memorable adventures

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The baboon snuck up on the couple. Image: @grainnedob1

Source: TikTok

A couple enjoying a relaxing day at a game reserve got more than they bargained for when a cheeky baboon helped itself to their food while they were distracted by their phones. Mzansi couldn't help but laugh.

The hilarious clip, posted on TikTok by @grainnedob1 on 1 May 2026, shows the pair seated beside a pool at Aquila Private Game Reserve. Unaware of what is happening just metres away, both tourists remain focused on their screens as a large baboon approaches and begins raiding their snacks.

The primate appears completely comfortable as it enjoys the unexpected feast. A staff member eventually rushes over and chases the baboon away, only for the couple to realise moments later that their food had been under attack. The video was shared with the playful caption:

"When in South Africa"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Staff eventually chased the baboon away. Image: @grainnedob1

Source: TikTok

Aquila offers wildlife-filled getaways

The incident took place at Aquila Private Game Reserve, a popular destination for visitors hoping to experience South Africa's famous wildlife.

The reserve offers a range of safari experiences, from day trips to overnight stays. Guests can enjoy guided game drives, wildlife encounters, stargazing sessions, spa treatments, and other outdoor activities while exploring the Karoo landscape.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

South Africans took to the comments section to give their take on the situation. This is what they said on @grainnedob1's page:

Mark Angelo said:

"He ran off like he recognized the hotel guy 😅"

pearlconserv wrote:

"I cannot imagine being someplace like that and so distracted by your phone."

Stanzie Kennedy imitated:

"Don’t mind me while I just help myself to the cheese tray, Sandra."

Mars asked:

"How did they not notice that big thing next to them? I’m laughing, this made my day, and it’s only 7 am."

user3645612349032 exclaimed:

"Talk about NO SITUATIONAL AWARENESS 🤔"

Mojito said:

"He started eating faster when he saw the hotel guy running towards him."

Mols noted:

"He was like oh s*** here comes Jeff again🏃🏃🏃🏃:

favorite.dai laughed:

"I’m sorry, but this video is hilarious from start to finish bc why did he start running toward you? 😭😭😭😭"

Jillian noted:

"Sooo many questions, but he's definitely a regular 🤣🤣"

More Briefly News articles on animals

A Namibian man, Ruben, melted hearts online after sharing videos of a friendly warthog that has become so attached to him that it seems to believe it's one of his babies.

A safari guide explained why visitors should remain quiet when elephants approach safari vehicles, highlighting how noise can affect the animals' behaviour and safety during close encounters.

A South African woman sparked reactions online after surviving a dramatic vehicle rollover while trying to avoid hitting a kudu on a road near Oudtshoorn.

Source: Briefly News