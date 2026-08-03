Former SA Schools and Blue Bulls U18 Prop’s Explanation Ends in 4-Year Doping Ban
- A former SA Schools and Blue Bulls U18 prop has received a lengthy suspension after a positive doping test at Craven Week
- The disciplinary panel examined his explanation before reaching a decision that will keep him out of rugby until 2029
- The ruling comes as South African rugby continues to deal with several high-profile anti-doping cases
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A former SA Schools and Blue Bulls U18 prop has been handed a four-year suspension after anti-doping officials rejected his explanation for testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid. The ruling means Deon Botes will remain ineligible to compete until August 2029 following a positive test during the 2025 U18 Craven Week.
Deon Botes' explanation rejected by SAIDS panel
According to SA Rugby magazine, Botes tested positive for metabolites of nandrolone while representing the Blue Bulls at the U18 Craven Week in Middelburg on 7 July 2025. He later featured for the SA U18 A side before the test results became known.
The published ruling states that Botes requested analysis of his B-sample, which confirmed the original result.
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Supplement defence fails to convince panel
The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) heard Botes' claim that he had unknowingly ingested the substance through a supplement called "Testojoint". He said he had taken it to aid shoulder recovery.
The ruling stated:
"The athlete denied deliberate doping."
However, the panel found that neither Botes nor his family had established how the prohibited substance entered his system.
Ban runs until August 2029
SAIDS ruled the anti-doping violation was intentional and imposed the standard four-year sanction from 25 August 2025 to 24 August 2029.
The decision makes Botes the second young South African rugby player to receive a lengthy doping suspension this year, while Junior Springboks prop Kai Pratt is still awaiting the outcome of his own case.
Junior Springbok Kai Pratt doping case awaits crucial B-sample result
Briefly News also reported that Junior Springbok prop Kai Pratt is at the centre of a doping investigation after returning an adverse analytical finding for an anabolic steroid.
The Sharks youngster has requested that his B-sample be tested, while the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) continues with the process. The outcome could determine whether the highly rated front-row prospect faces formal disciplinary proceedings.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).