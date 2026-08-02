MacG and his wife Naledi were spotted enjoying a holiday in Italy, with a stop at the iconic Lake Como

A video shared on X on Sunday, 2 August 2026 captured MacG getting off a boat to swim near a pier, drawing a crowd

The playful clip quickly caught the attention of Mzansi, with fans left both amused and puzzled by the scene

MacG had the time of his life during his vacation in Italy with his wife, Naledi. Image: ssomethingwanga

Source: Instagram

MacG and his wife, YouTuber Naledi, have been living their best lives abroad, and a candid clip from their Italian getaway has got Mzansi talking. The Podcast and Chill host was caught on camera ditching the boat to take a dip at Lake Como, the stunning northern Italian resort destination beloved by celebrities worldwide.

The footage, shared on X by @SA_gossiplab on Sunday, 2 August 2026, shows an outdoor waterside scene complete with terracotta-roofed buildings lining the promenade typical of the Lake Como area. In it, MacG steps off the boat to swim near a pier, and almost immediately, people begin gathering around him. The video, which was shared by his wife Naledi, had an on-screen caption that read:

"Whyyyy did he get off the boat to swim? Whyyy are people so drawn to him?!" paired with tired and cheeky emojis, giving the post its signature comedic punch.

What makes the clip so entertaining is the casual magnetism MacG seems to radiate without even trying. The crowd that forms around him appears to be a mix of curious onlookers and fellow swimmers, all drawn in by the same inexplicable energy the caption is poking fun at.

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Watch the moment MacG got off the boat at Lake Como below:

Mzansi reacts to video of MacG and Naledi vacationing in Italy

South Africans were quick to weigh in with their trademark wit, with some criticising MacG's spouse, Naledi.

Below are some of the reactions:

@mfanahlatz kept things light:

"The kids asked MacG about how old are you bro playing in the kiddies section 🤣"

@Tebza_TeamLumia seemed confused about who he was watching, writing:

"Ke bo mang bao? O thomile Podcast fao 😂😂🤣"

@mara_releb28342 found Naledi the real highlight:

"A re o thomile podcast 🤣🤣🤣 Naledi is so funny"

Not everyone was celebratory, though. @SlikTalk_SA took a sharper tone:

"A woman will be your downfall. Posting your success while your opps and employees are pocket-watching 🤦🏽"

MacG's Podcast and Chill trolls Julius Malema

MacG's video in Italy comes at a time when he trended after EFF leader Julius Malema criticised his podcast.

Briefly News reported that the Podcast and Chill Network hit back with a satirical video mixing studio footage with nighttime event clips, directly addressing Malema's comments.

Mzansi weighed in on the heated exchange between Malema and the popular podcast, with opinions sharply divided online.

Source: Briefly News