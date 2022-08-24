Who is Naledi Monamodi? All you need to know about MacG's wife

Naledi Monamodi is a South African PR freelancer and digital content creator. She is popularly known for being the wife of Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG. Her husband is a radio DJ and podcaster. Despite being a celebrity couple, the two have kept much about their lives under wraps. As a result, people are always eager to learn more about MacG's wife.

With technological advancements, many people have turned into the content creation industry. TikTok and YouTube seem to be the leading platforms for people interested in the scene. One such person who has made a name for herself in the field is Naledi Monamodi. She is famously known as Toast With Naledi on YouTube. Here is Naledi Monamodi's biography highlighting everything you have wanted to know about her career and personal life.

Naledi Monamodi's profile summary and bio

Real name Naledi Monamodi Famous as MacG's wife Gender Female Date of birth 3 May 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Klerksdorp, North West Province, South Africa Current residence City of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Unknown Marital status Married Husband Macgyver Mukwevho (MacG) Children Two Education University of Johannesburg Profession Digital content creator, PR freelancer Naledi Monamodi's instagram @nah_ledi YouTube Toast With Naledi

Who is Naledi Monamodi?

Naledi Monamodi is the wife of MacG, a famous Mzansi radio DJ, podcaster, and house music producer. According to her , she is originally from Klerksdorp, North West Province, South Africa. However, unlike many celerity spouses, she does not seem to enjoy being in the public domain. Thus, little is known about her family members, especially her parents and siblings, if any.

She went to Grenville High School for her high school education, graduating in 2012. In 2013, she proceeded to the University of Johannesburg for her tertiary education. The YouTuber graduated from the institution in 2016.

How old is Naledi Monamodi?

Naledi Monamodi's age is 28 years in 2022. She was born on the 3rd of May in 1994, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Naledi Monamodi's career highlights

Apart from being the wife of a celebrity husband, Monamodi has her thing going on. Professionally, she is a PR freelancer. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a public relations (PR) refers coordinator at ROTH Media Productions. She has held the position for more than four years.

She is also an up-and-coming content creator. Usually, she publishes her content on YouTube and partly on Instagram. The name of her YouTube channel is Toast With Naledi. She created the channel on 24 November 2014. Unfortunately, she occasionally shares her content on the channel.

Together with her husband, they reportedly own a brand of gin. The name of the alcoholic drink is Grandeur Gin.

Are Naledi Monamodi and MacG still together?

Yes. Naledi Monamodi and MacG are together. But, like every other marriage, theirs has not always been a bed of roses.

The young couple is blessed with two children. Their firstborn child is a son named Ziggy. MacG’s baby mama shocked many people on the internet in February 2022 after she posted her baby bump pictures and later a newborn child on Instagram.

Social media presence

Naledi is active on social media. Currently, she boasts over 21.1 thousand followers on Instagram. However, the page is private. She is also available on Facebook.

Naledi Monamodi is not just a celebrity wife, as many people may presume. Instead, she pursues her career as a PR freelancer. Additionally, she is an up-and-coming content creator. Interestingly, MacG's wife is gradually growing her audience on YouTube, and hopefully, she will become among the best content creators from Mzansi soon. Apart from her growing career, she is a mother of two.

