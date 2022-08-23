Who is Tay Dome? Age, husband, full name, career, height, profiles, net worth

Tay Dome is an American registered nurse, mental health advocate, and social media influencer. She is famously known for being the fiancée of actor Taylor Lautner. Dome often shares modelling, travelling, and lifestyle content on her YouTube channel, and she has garnered significant followers on the platform.

Tay Dome is the founder of The Lemons Foundation, a non-profit organization. However, she came into the spotlight in 2018 after she started dating actor Taylor Lautner. Their relationship made headlines in 2021 when Taylor decided to take their relationship to the next level. Despite being a celebrity, many people are still interested in knowing more about her.

Tay Dome’s profile summary

Real name Taylor Renee Dome Nickname Tay Gender Female Date of birth 17 March 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Malibu, California, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4” Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Siblings None Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Taylor Lautner Profession Nurse, social media influencer Net worth $2 million - $3 million Tay Dome's Instagram @taydome

Who is Tay Dome?

Tay Dome's full name is Taylor Renee Dome. She was born in Malibu, California, United States. Interestingly, she is reportedly the only child of her parents. However, the identities of her parents remain a mystery.

Tay Dome’s father is reportedly a businessman, while her mother is a homemaker. Contrary to the expectations of many, the social media influencer was raised by staunch Christian parents.

Concerning her educational background, she is a nursing graduate. She studied nursing at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, graduating in 2019. She took to Instagram, celebrating the milestone. Part of her post read,

I am so thankful for everything this nursing program has taught me, the lifelong friends it has given me, & so so grateful for my support system that has stuck by me throughout it. Nursing has become one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to start working and saving lives!

What is Tay Dome's age?

The Californian-based nurse was born on 17 March 1997. Therefore, she is 25 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Tay Dome's job?

Professionally, she is a registered nurse and social media influencer. So what kind of nurse is Tay Dome? According to a Q&A video she shared on her YouTube channel in May 2021, she works on the telemetry floor; med Surg, tele, and ICU.

Apart from nursing, Tay is a social media influencer. She commands a huge following on Instagram. At the time of writing, she boasts over 364 thousand followers. Due to her impressive following on the platform, she has won several brand endorsement deals from notable brands.

Some of the products companies she has worked with include Neom organics, SmileDirectClub, Osea Malibu, Viori Beauty, Revive Superfoods ETC.

She is also the founder of The Lemons Foundation. According to her, The Lemons Foundation is a non-profit. The organization’s main objective is to build a community whose goal is to support and encourage people struggling with mental health issues.

Tay Dome's net worth

Her net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $3 million. However, she is yet to come public about this matter. Nonetheless, her primary source of income is her nursing career. Additionally, she makes a fortune from her brand endorsement deals on social media.

Who is Tay Dome's husband?

The 25-year-old nurse is yet to walk down the aisle. However, she is already seeing someone. Much of her fame came from her relationship with actor Taylor Daniel Lautner. The two have been together since 2018. Taylor is widely recognized for playing Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga franchise.

How did Lautner meet Taylor Dome?

Tay Dome and Taylor Lautner met through Makena Moore, Lautner’s younger sister. Makena met her at a church in 2018. Later, she introduced her to actor Lautner. One thing led to another, and the rest is history. Fast forward to 2021, the actor went down on his knees and proposed to her.

Is Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome still together?

Yes. The lovebirds are still together. In November 2021, the actress proposed to Dome. The proposal was the talk of the town for several days, with many people congratulating them for taking their relationship to the next level.

According to People magazine, the colourful event took place at DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles, California. The social media influencer took to Instagram with the following message after Lautner’s proposal,

Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [emoji]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.

Tay Dome's engagement ring was bought at Ring Concierge. The 5-carat-oval diamond ring is reportedly sold at around $150,000. Tay has been flaunting the ring online.

Tay Dome's height and weight

Taylor Lautner’s fiancée is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches tall, roughly 163 centimetres. Additionally, she is 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Lastly, she has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Tay Dome is not a new name in the world of social media. She is also a practising nurse and the founder of a non-profit organization that advocates for mental health. However, most of her fans know her as the fiancée of actor Taylor Lautner.

