Who is Te'a Cooper? Everything you need to know about Dwight Howard's ex

The eldest Cooper sibling is part of an exceptionally talented sporting family who has all been involved in the game of basketball. Currently playing as a guard for the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA, she still makes time to support her younger brother, Sharife, as he gets back into the game this year following an investigation by the NCAA. Once an iconic power couple, reports have surfaced regarding Te'a Cooper and Dwight Howard's split, not long after the pair were wed in secret.

The 24-year-old talent has apparently not remained on the sidelines of her love life and is allegedly dating again. Find out who Te'a Cooper's boyfriend is and more with Briefly.

Te'a Cooper's profile and bio

Biography

What is Te'a Cooper's real name? She has nothing to hide, as this successful athlete was born with the name we all recognise on 16 April 1997 in New Jersey.

The 5-8 athlete comes from an iconic basketball family who is claiming the courts. It all began with her father, Omar, who coached the Athletes of Tomorrow AAU basketball club in Powder Springs, Georgia. He now operates his own sports agency in Atlanta. All of the siblings — Mia, Te'a, Omar Jr., and Sharife — are involved with basketball.

The Jersey girl featured in an episode of MTV's "True Life" for the "I'm Being Recruited" segment as she led McEachern High School to a basketball championship in Atlanta. She went on to play for the Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Baylor Bears before joining the Los Angeles Sparks for the 2020 WNBA season.

Are Te'a Cooper and Sharife Cooper related?

Sharife, Te'a Cooper's brother, is perhaps the strongest point guard in the SEC and one of the best basketball players in the US. He was benched in 2021 because of an NCAA inquiry into unspecified matters, but he is now officially back in the game.

He averages 20.2 points and 8.7 assists per game, putting him on pace to lead college basketball in assists while riding the most efficient scoring and assisting streak for a rookie since Oklahoma's Trae Young in 2017-18. Sharife and his big sis are among the six accomplished NBA-WNBA brother-sister combos.

Is Te'a Cooper still married to Dwight Howard?

Dwight Howard's love story with the WNBA starlet has been the epitome of Love and Basketball.

After their engagement in 2019, Te'a Cooper and Dwight Howard wedded in a secret event. However, it was reported that the two separated in April 2021 for undisclosed reasons.

"No, I do not go out with him. I'm not with him no more. Leave it alone. I don't want to see y'all in my comments saying it no more."

Te'a Cooper and Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara is a professional footballer who plays for the New Orleans Saints. Rumours began last year regarding his romantic involvement with our favourite WNBA star, although they have not officially declared their relationship. So, what makes us think they are an item? The WMBA star's iconic nails were spotted on Kamara's Instagram feed, and the two are regularly spotted showing support at each other's games.

Te'a Cooper's NBA 2021

The Los Angeles Sparks' season ended on 19 September when they were defeated 87-84 by the Dallas Wings. The Sparks #2, a second-year guard, led the club with 24 points, 6 assists, and a rebound.

What are Te'a Cooper's career-high points? In June, the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 89-82.

How much does Te'a Cooper average? Her current average for approximately 17 minutes in a game is 7.3 points and 2 assists.

Te'a Cooper's net worth

Reports vary regarding the net worth of this talented athlete, but most average around $2 million at the end of 2021. The Sparks' guard earned a salary of $57,000 on a one-year rookie deal in 2020, and it is estimated that she received a $2000 increase last year. In 2022, the maximum base level salary a WNBA player can make is $228,094, and the minimum is $60,471.

Now, as Te'a Cooper heads back to her metro Atlanta residence, the area where she went to high school, her attention shifts to support her little brother Sharife in his NBA rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks. If she is indeed dating the professional footballer Alvin Kamara, we wish them the best of luck, as the pair certainly make a cute couple.

