Who is Maria Braccini? Everything to know about Jannik Sinner's ex

Maria Braccini is an Italian model who came into the limelight because of her relationship with world No. 1 tennis star Jannik Sinner. The Italian athlete had good things to say about her during their time together. He told Radio Sud Tirol in 2021:

She is a very quiet girl. She doesn't put any pressure on me. She knows what an athlete needs, and that sport is my top priority.

Full name Maria Braccini Place of birth New Delhi, India Place raised Montevarchi, Arezzo, Italy Alma mater Liceo Scientifico di Montevarchi Profession Model, influencer Net worth Approx. $100,000 – $1 million Social media Instagram

Maria Braccini is an Indian-born Italian model

Maria was born in New Delhi, India, to Italian parents. The family settled in Montevarchi, Arezzo, Italy, where she grew up. She graduated from Liceo Scientifico di Montevarchi in 2019.

Silvia Mannucci, Maria's mother, runs a textile store in Montevarchi, while her father works as an engineer in Germany.

The model has two siblings, including a younger brother and a sister. In June 2021, she posted a rare picture with her mother in Tuscany, Italy, to wish her a happy birthday, writing:

I will never be able to thank you enough for everything you have always done for me, including my dad. I am proud to call you mom, but foremost, friend and partner in crime.

Braccini is an avid traveller

The Italian model often shares her global travel adventures with her fans on Instagram, where she has garnered over 454,000 followers.

In early April 2025, Maria uploaded photos from Marrakech, Morocco. In March 2025, she was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and in February 2025, she posted about her snow adventures in Switzerland.

Maria Baccini loves sports

Jannik Sinner's ex-girlfriend has taken up different sports outside her modelling career, and one of her favourites is golf. In August 2024, she uploaded an Instagram video playing at a golf course, with the caption:

I might have found my favourite sport to play—any tips on how to sharpen your swing?

While Maria was the girlfriend of Jannik Sinner, she started playing tennis and often posted pictures of herself on the court. She is also an avid skier and loves to ride horses.

Inside Maria and Jannik Sinner's on-off relationship

Jannik Sinner and Maria Braccini were first linked in September 2020. They reportedly connected on Instagram and later met in Val Pusteria while on vacation. In his May 2021 interview with Gazzetta, the World No. 1 tennis star described Maria as an independent and affectionate person, adding:

It's nice to come home in the evening after a tiring day for training, and find a person who takes care of you... I am investing my energy to build something important in my career, and she is by my side. And I think she is the best person to go on this journey with me.

Maria accompanied Sinner to most of his tennis tournaments across the world. She even moved in with him at his home in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and they met each other's parents.

Sinner wanted his romance with Braccini to be private

Braccini and Jannik kept their relationship relatively private. The tennis star told Gazzetta Italy in their 2021 interview that privacy was a necessity to avoid losing his goal as an athlete.

Maria and I are two young people who are now sharing a good experience, and I don't see why we should let everyone know.

They briefly broke up in November 2021 because Maria reportedly posted their picture on her Instagram to mark their first anniversary. They rekindled the romance a few months later in 2022.

In a February 2024 interview with Oggi, Maria's mother supported her daughter's reserved relationship with Sinner, labelling it 'solid and mature.'

Jannik and his family are extremely reserved--and we are as much as they are. By nature, it is also to protect a relationship that must develop serenely, sheltered from useless chatter... Let's leave them alone, and they will get where they need to go.

Sinner moved on shortly after Braccini's breakup

Maria Braccini and Jannik quietly broke up for good in early 2024. They were last spotted together at the 2024 Miami Open in Florida. Sinner confirmed his relationship with Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya in May 2024 during the French Open.

Maria broke her silence a month later in a July 2024 Instagram post, writing in part:

On social media, I never talked about myself, I never shared anything about my private life or what I was doing. I've been working so hard over the last few years to achieve one of my biggest dreams... And then—how is it said? For every door that closes, there is always another one that opens.

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya broke up in early 2025. The Italian tennis star confirmed the split in early May 2025 during a press conference at the Italian Open after serving a three-month doping suspension.

Maria Braccini is not back with Jannik

Sinner was speculated to have rekindled his romance with Maria in November 2024 after being spotted in the stands at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. The rumour resurfaced in May 2025 when the model was spotted in Rome at the same time as Jannik during the Italian Open.

Maria uploaded a series of pictures from her time in the Italian capital. One Instagram user asked in the comments under the post if she was back with Sinner, and she replied:

No. I've not gone back, no boyfriend! Please.

Maria Braccini is living her best life after breaking up with Jannik Sinner, at least according to her Instagram posts. Her relationship with the tennis star remains one of the most talked-about events in her life.

