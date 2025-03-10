How old is Doechii? Everything to know about the hip-hop sensation

The 26-year-old Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, has brought a fresh perspective to the hip-hop industry with a unique blend of lyrical prowess, unapologetic authenticity, and a winning mindset. She told Allure Magazine in 2023,

I used to want to make music to express myself. Then I had a stage where I just wanted to put music out. Now I'm in a position where I want to win—I just needed to love myself as an artist, and now that I do, I want to be the best.

Doechii during New York Fashion Week on September 06, 2024, in NYC (L) and the 'Give Her FlowHERS' Awards Gala on November 08, 2024 in LA. Photo: Michael Buckner/Edward Berthelot (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Doechii became the third female rapper to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album for her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.

for her mixtape, Her breakthrough came in 2020 with her single 'Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,' which went viral on TikTok.

which went viral on TikTok. The rapper calls her unique genre-bending style, 'editorial rap.'

Doechii's profile summary

Real name Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon Date of birth August 14, 1998 Age 26 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth Tampa, Florida Current residence Los Angeles, California Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Bi-sexual Parents Snatcha Da Boss, Celesia Moore Profession Rapper, songwriter Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok

How old is Doechii?

The Nissan Altima hitmaker was born on August 14, 1998 (26 years old as of 2025) in Tampa, Florida. She also calls herself the Swamp Princess to pay homage to her hometown. Doechii often talks highly of her upbringing in Florida. In her December 2024 Rolling Stone interview, she said,

The culture and the energy in our music scene is just so raw. A lot of our hip-hop is rooted in a lot of party culture and communities coming together. I grew up with cookouts and my mom getting ready and going out with her friends. There's so much energy and life when the Black community comes together. I feel like that's where my roots are based.

Five facts about rapper Doechii. Photo: Mike Coppola on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Doechii's family is artistically inclined

Doechii's father is a rapper under the stage name Snatcha Da Boss. She used to accompany him to the studio. While appearing in Buck Wit Me in January 2025, Snatcha said his daughter was curious as a child, and they still have a great father-daughter bond.

The Persuasive hitmaker was mainly raised by her mother, Celesia Moore, alongside her younger twin sisters. Celesia gave her artistic freedom and encouraged her to participate in extracurricular activities like cheerleading, the choir, gymnastics, ballet, and dance. The rapper studied at Blake High School, a performing arts school in Tampa.

Doechii's father, Snatcha Da Boss (L) and her mother, Celesia Moore (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores on Getty Images/@snatcha1of1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Doechii stage name is an alter ego from childhood bullying

The 'Denial is a River' hitmaker was bullied as a child and contemplated taking her own life. She opened up about her experiences in her February 2025 cover story for The Cut.

The Tampa native shared that she changed her mind when she realized the bullies were not going to be there when she was gone. She credited her faith for helping her come up with her Doechii character and taking control of her life.

I realized I would just be gone—Then I was like, 'Am not going for that!' And this wash of peace came over me, and I received 'I am Doechii.' But it was more like this feeling of—I am the most important character in this movie. This is my movie.

Doechii performs during her 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' tour at Center Stage Theater on November 13, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Doechii is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community

The 'What It Is' rapper is openly bi-sexual. She is among the rising wave of female artists like Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish, who are not afraid to discuss their identities.

Doechii told the Gay Times in October 2024 that she became aware of her orientation at a very young age. Growing up in a church-going family in Florida made it hard to fully embrace it.

The rapper became free to express herself when she moved to the 'more liberal' California in 2021. In her June 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Doechii revealed that she feels more understood by the LGBTQ+ people than the hip-hop family.

No community has uplifted me and made me feel as safe as the gay community...I just feel understood in that space, and not all the time in this hip-hop genre do I feel fully embraced—I just feel safe.

Doechii attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at NYA West on December 07, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Doechii is in a relationship

The Tampa native is dating a woman whose identity she has kept out of the spotlight. She discussed the relationship while appearing on The Breakfast Club in December 2024.

Doechii has never had a husband but has dated men before. Her hit song, Denial is a River, references her past relationship with an ex-boyfriend. The song title is inspired by the famous Wendy Williams' quote, 'Denial is a river in Egypt! Your husband is gay!'

Doechii attends 'Spotlight: Doechii' at Grammy Museum L.A. Live on December 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

Doechii put in the hard work before becoming famous

The Swamp Princess wanted to be a professional choral singer or teacher before she knew she could make music as an independent artist. She started writing music and uploading it on SoundCloud around 2016, but the Tampa music scene did not give her the opportunities she needed to grow as an artist.

The rapper moved to New York City in 2019, where she took up several jobs and made music. Doechii released her self-funded EP, 'Oh, The Places You'll Go' in November 2020.

The EP's single, Yucky Blucky Fruitcake, blew up on TikTok by April 2021, placing her on the map. She signed with Top Dawg Entertainment in March 2022 in a joint venture with Capitol Records, becoming the first female rapper to join the label that has nurtured talents like Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

The rapper's 2023 single What It Is (Block Boy) ft Kodak Black became her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and received platinum certification. Doechii's songs are now chart regulars. In 2025, she became the third female rapper to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album for her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechii during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, 2025. Photo: Phil McCarten

Source: Getty Images

Doechii's net worth is also on the rise

The artist is estimated to be worth $4 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Doechii's impressive financial growth is due to her increasing influence in the hip-hop industry. She also made her acting debut in 2023 as Trina on Earth Mama.

Doechii performs during the 67th Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

At the age of 26, Doechii's hard work is paying off. Her unique style and fearless artistry continue to earn her critical acclaim and a rapidly growing fan base.

