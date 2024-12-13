Chappell Roan, often dubbed the LGBTQ pop icon, has been making waves since releasing her critically acclaimed debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. As her popularity soars alongside stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, fans are also interested in knowing about Chappell Roan's age and personal life.

Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York (L). Photo: Mike Coppola on Getty Images/@chappellroan on Instagram (modified by author)

Originally from Missouri, Chappell Roan's musical style is a unique blend of 1980s synth-pop and 2000s pop. Her music often features catchy melodies, emotional lyrics, and a drag queen aesthetic. Critics have described her sound as campy and her performances as dynamic and engaging.

Chappell Roan's profile summary

Full name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz Date of birth February 19, 1998 Age 26 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Willard, Missouri, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m/157 cm) Hair colour Brown (natural) Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Lesbian Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Unknown Parents Kara Chappell, Dwight Amstutz Siblings Three Relatives Missouri State Rep Darin Chappell (uncle), Dennis K. Chappell (granddad) Profession Singer-songwriter Genre Pop Years active 2014 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube Facebook Spotify Website iamchappellroan.com

Chappell Roan's age and real name

Chappell Roan's birth name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz and she is 26 years old as of 2024. Her stage name is inspired by her grandfather, Dennis K. Chappell, who passed away in 2016 after a battle with illness.

Where is Chappell Roan from?

Chappell was born on 19 February 19, 1998, in Willard, Missouri, United States, where she was raised in a conservative Christian household. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where she has been living since 2018.

Top 5 facts about pop singer Chappell Roan. Photo: @chappellroan on Instagram (modified by author)

How tall is Chappell Roan?

Chappell Roan's height is 5 feet 2 inches (1.57m/157 cm), according to her IMDB profile. She has blue eyes and natural brown hair which she dyed to her current signature burgundy look.

Chappell Roan's parents

Chappell's parents are Dwight and Kara Amstutz. Her dad, Dwight, is a registered nurse specializing in neurological and burn intensive care units, while her mom, Kara, is a licensed veterinarian.

Kara is the sister of Missouri State Representative Darin Chappell. Roan's family still resides in Missouri and has been very supportive of her career. She regularly gives her parents a shoutout on social media and during her shows.

Chappell Roan's siblings

The pop singer is the eldest of four children. She has yet to reveal their identities and personal details to the public.

Chappell Roan with her mother, Kara Amstutz. Photo: @chappellroan (modified by author)

Is Chappell Roan gay?

Roan identifies as a lesbian. She previously dated men but currently dates only women. During her appearance at the Grammy Museum in November 2024, the pop star shared her coming-out story, revealing that she knew she was into girls when she fell in love with her best friend.

Several of her songs, including Kaleidoscope, reflect her experiences and identity. In her September 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer said that she is still unlearning, but her parents have been supportive.

I was scared of flamboyantly gay people because I was taught that - It took a lot of unlearning, and there are things I'm still confused about, and [that's] why I feel so uncomfortable being gay sometimes. I don't get why this is such an issue for me. It should not be, but something is just going on, and I need to just accept that.

The Red Wine Supernova hitmaker is currently in a relationship. She has not revealed her girlfriend's identity but has shared that she is not someone from show business.

Chappell Roan performs at Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park on August 11, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Dana Jacobs (modified by author)

Chappell Roan's career and rise to fame

Chappell began her musical journey at a young age, uploading her first covers to YouTube at just 15 years old. She signed her first record deal with Atlantic Records in 2015 after releasing an original song titled Die Young on her YouTube channel.

Her career took a significant turn in 2020 when she released the hit single Pink Pony Club, which became a love letter to the LGBTQ+ clubbing scene across the United States. Despite facing challenges, including being dropped by Atlantic Records in 2020 for being inconsistent, Chappell continued to work independently.

She released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023 through Amusement Records. The album's success, particularly the breakout single Good Luck, Babe!, catapulted her to fame.

Roan has since headlined major music festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. She joined Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour 2024 as an opening act. In December 2024, she teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter to cover Wham!'s classic Last Christmas in Sabrina's Netflix holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

Chappell Roan attends 'Spotlight: A Night With Chappell Roan and Dan Nigro' at Grammy Museum L.A. Live on November 07, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Rebecca Sapp (modified by author)

Chappell Roan's top songs

Roan's hit single, Good Luck, Babe!, topped Rolling Stone's list of the 100 best songs of 2024. Highlighted below are the top 10 Chappell Roan songs, according to her Spotify streams. She currently gets over 41 million listeners per month on the streaming platform.

Good Luck, Babe! (2024 Single) Hot To Go (2023) from The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album Pink Pony Club (2023) Red Wine Supernova (2023) Casual (2023) Femininomenon (2023) My K-ink is Karma (2023) 'N-aked' In Manhattan (2023) Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl (2023) After Midnight (2023)

Chappell Roan's net worth

Roan is estimated to be worth $3 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Music is her main source of income.

Chappell Roan performs during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 13, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Dana Jacobs (modified by author)

At Chappell Roan's age of 26, she continues to make relatable music, often exploring themes of LGBTQ+ experiences, heartbreak, and self-discovery. With several Grammy nominations under her belt, fans can expect more from the Midwest Princess.

