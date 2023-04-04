Who is Brittany Renner? Age, ethnicity, dating history, career, profiles

Brittany Renner is a social media influencer and fitness model best recognized for her online fitness content posts on Instagram. She has been involved in a few public scandals, but the one that garnered the most attention was when she revealed that she had been in a relationship with several key athletes.

The internet celebrity is an American national from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Photo Brittany Renner on Facebook (modified by author)

Renner is a content creator who is popular on Instagram. Her relationship with a famous basketball player in the recent past has also made her known. This article has all the information you need about her.

Brittany Renner's profiles

Name Brittany Renner Gender Female Date of birth 26 February, 1992 Age 31 years (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ocean Springs, Mississippi, United States Residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Height in inches (approximate) 5'6" Weight in kilograms (approximate) 50 Body measurements (inches) 34 – 24 – 36 Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Weight 62 kg or 136 lbs Children 1 Marital status Single Nationality American Youtube Brittany Renner Instagram @bundleofbrittany Twitter @rennerbrittany Facebook Brittany Renner

Brittany Renner's age

The celebrity was born on 26 February 1992, and turned 31 in 2023. The social media influencer has three siblings: a sister and two brothers who spent their early years in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

The Instagram star is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is an American, while her father has African roots. Photo: Brittany Renner on Facebook ( modified by author)

Are Mariah the scientist and Brittany Renner sisters?

Mariah is not related to Renner. Mariah the Scientist is the nickname for the American singer Mariah Amani.

Is Brittany Renner an African-American?

Brittany Renner's nationality is African-American and she grew up in Mississippi in the United States.

What is Brittany Renner known for?

The content creator has millions of people following her on Instagram for entertaining fitness content. Renner is also a writer. She takes the reader on a freeing journey through her life and times in a book that gives a glimpse into her life that is presented candidly and honestly with wit and humour.

Brittany Renner's net worth

The content creator's estimated net worth is $500,000. The model runs a clothes website selling items like yoga pants, mats, and hoodies related to sports and fitness. The fitness enthusiast has almost 17k subscribers on YouTube and provides brand endorsements for numerous companies on her social media sites.

The social media influencer is known for her reels on Instagram. Photo: Brittany Renner on Facebook (modified by author)

What did Brittany Renner do?

The celebrity made headlines in 2021 when she broke up with PJ Washington, her baby daddy, against the backdrop of her numerous relationships with notable athletes. The model spoke up about what it is like to be the focus of the NBA and NFL's attention. The star mentioned that she had a relationship with several football league players.

Brittany Renner's dating history

The American celebrity has been in relationships with several key figures. These include P. J. Washington (2019 - 2021), James Harden (2018), Lil Uzi Vert (2017), Caesar Chukwuma (2017), Ben Simmons (2016), Colin Kaepernick (2013 - 2014) and Casey Therriault.

Who was Brittany Renner's boyfriend?

The social media influencer dated American professional basketball player Paul Jamaine Washington Jr. He is an NBA player and represented the Kentucky Wildcats in college basketball. He is the daddy of Brittany Renner's baby and has been the centre of controversy since 2021.

How did Brittany Renner meet PJ?

PJ Washington, an NBA star who plays for the Charlotte, and the social media star met when Jamaine invited her to watch him play basketball for the University of Kentucky. The first rumours of a relationship between the two surfaced in February 2019 after Brittany posted a picture from a Kentucky game and PJ left a two-emoji comment beneath it.

Who did Brittany Renner have a child with?

The social media star had a child with Washington in May 2021, but the two have had a dramatic separation. Their kids' name is Paul Jermaine Washington the 3rd.

How many kids does Brittany Renner have? As of 2023, Britt and PJ have one son. Photo: Brittany Renner on Facebook (modified by author)

Brittany Renner is an Instagram superstar, actress, fitness model, author, and app developer. The Mississippi-born influencer became well-known in social media and fitness scenes and has been in the news for having relationships with several NBA stars.

