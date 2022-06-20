Instagram has remained a highly influential app for most celebrities and upcoming models, actresses, and stars. Maddie May is one of these rising stars who have gathered followers night and day. Here is everything you should know about her!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Maddie May is a digital creator who is active on platforms like Instagram and OnlyFans. Photo: @bubblebratz0

Source: Instagram

Maddie May is a drop-dead gorgeous Instagram star who garners followers on her Instagram account due to her uploads. However, she also has a considerable following on other platforms like Fansly and OnlyFans. She describes herself as a digital creator but is believed to make her living from playing adult films.

Profile summary

Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1993 Place of birth United States Zodiac sign Capricorn Maddie may's age 28 years (as of June 2022) Nationality American Profession Digital content creator Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements 34DD-24-36 Instagram bubblebratz0 OnlyFans @bubblebratz

Maddie May's biography

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Although most people know this star from Instagram, hardly can they tell of her real name, age, or venture into the limelight. So, here is everything you should know about her!

Maddie May's birthplace, age, and upbringing

The beauty was born three days before Christmas, on 22 December 1993, in the United States. Some of her profiles state she was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, while others claim it was Cabot, Arkansas.

Although she is yet to confirm her exact birthplace, it is known she was born in the United States and is of American nationality. Additionally, it is known she is 28 years old as of June 2022.

Little is known about her parents, siblings, early life, and education status. However, it may indicate that she enjoys leading a private life despite her celebrity status.

What is Maddie May's real name?

Although most people assume this is Maddie's nickname, it is, in the real sense, her actual name.

Maddie May's height and body statistics

Like her birthplace, this Instagram star’s height fluctuates depending on the source you read. Some of her profiles claim that her height is 5'1" and others claim that it is 4'11". As for her physique, she appears to be fit and curvy. Her body measurements are 34DD-24-36.

What is Maddie May's profession?

Most of Maddie May's profiles state she is a model and actress. But from her Instagram bio, the beauty identifies herself as a digital content creator.

It is believed that the Instagram star started her career as a dancer and stripper. But, with time, she became famous on Instagram, and, in 2020, ventured into modelling and acting.

She supposedly makes her living by playing in adult films and from Fansly and OnlyFans. But, unfortunately, there is no official information about Maddie May's net worth.

Maddie May's Instagram

The beauty has garnered 266K followers on her Instagram account as of June 2022. Here are a few things we learned by flipping through her account:

She loves the beach and is mostly in swimwear.

She has several tattoos.

There have been plenty of questions about Maddie May's TikTok account. Unfortunately, she is not on this platform after being banned. However, you can find her on other platforms like OnlyFans. Maddie May's OnlyFans account is @bubblebratz.

Maddie May is an Instagram star who is gathering followers on her Instagram every day due to her uploads. She makes her living from featuring in adult films and on Only Fans and Fansly.

READ ALSO: Who is Ruby Modine? Age, parents, dating history, height, movies, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Ruby Modine. Ruby is a celebrity kid who has followed in her parents' footsteps, and she is best known for her character portrayal of Sierra Morton in Shameless.

But, did her parents influence her career choice? Find out in this read!

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News