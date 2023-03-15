Erica Mena's net worth, age, spouse, sexuality, height, occupation, profiles

Questions about Erica Mena's net worth have become inevitable, granted her success in the entertainment industry. Despite her drama-filled life, she has retained her spot as the face of reality shows in the past decade. How much has she accumulated over the years?

Mena at Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball. Photo: @Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Erica Mena's is publicised life often feeds most tabloids. She has been dragged into several controversies, the most recent being her messy divorce. Has it affected her net worth? If not, Erica Mena's bio lets you into her life.

Erica Mena's profile summary and bio

Full name Erica Jasmin Mena Nickname E Gender Female Date of birth 8th November 1987 Age 35 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 8th November Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Newburgh, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Puerto Rican and Dominican) Sexual orientation Bi Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 1`71 cm or 5'9" Weight 60 kg or 123 lbs Body measurements 36-28-40 inches Occupation Television personality, model, socialite Marital status Divorced Spouse Safaree Samuels ​(m. 2019; div. 2022) Children 3 Social media Instagram Twitter

Erica Mena's date of birth

As of March 2023, ​Erica Mena's age is 35 years. She was born on 8th November 1987, which makes her Zodiac sign Scorpio.

What race is Erica Mena?

She is an American national with a mixed-racial background. One of her parents is Dominican, while the other is Puerto Rican, answering the question,

Early life and education

Jasmin had a difficult childhood; her father was a drug dealer, and her mother peddled drugs for him. As a result, Erica Mena's mother ended up in prison and gave birth to her while there. Jasmin went to school in New York and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy.

Career

Jasmin gained notoriety as a model and video vixen. She appeared in hip-hop music videos like So Paid by Akon in 2008 and Yo (Excuse Me Miss) by Chris Brown in 2005. She also worked with Fabolous and Fat Joe.

Erica at the 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Acting career

Year TV show Role 2009-2010 Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami Herself 2011–2015, 2019–2020 Love & Hip Hop: New York Herself 2013 The Show with Vinny Herself 2013 The Trisha Goddard Show Herself 2013 Black Ink Crew: New York Herself 2014 106 & Park Herself 2014 CSI: Cyber Brody's girl 2016-2017 Bad Girls Club Herself

Her fame transcended when she was featured in reality TV shows like the original instalment of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. She has also been featured in multiple reality shows in the past decade.

Year TV show Role 2017 Wild 'n Out Herself 2017 Master of None Nikki 2017 Scared Famous Contestant 2018, 2020–present Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Herself 2021 Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked Herself 2021 Sacrifice Bella 2022 The Stepmother Zoey 2022 The Stepmother 2 Zoey 2023 The Assistant Dr Raven Fields

This list of Erica Mena's movies gives a snippet of the progression of her acting career.

Authorship

Jasmin is also an author and has published two autobiographies, Underneath It All and Chronicles of a Confirmed Bachelorette.

Erica Mena's sexuality

Erica is openly bi and does not shy away from discussing her sexuality. She refuted claims that she is gay after her relationship with Cyn Santana.

Erica Mena's husband

Jasmin has dated several celebrities, including the late Cliff Dixon. She also was rumoured to have dated Fabolous, and the speculations were fueled by a belief that she was jealous that Kimbella had stolen Fab from her. However, she squashed the rumours even though they always found a way of coming up.

In 2013, DJ Envy confirmed he was dating Jasmin through his confession about cheating on his wife with her. Mena later dated Rich Dollaz, one of the early primary relationships in Love & Hip-Hop history, although it was marred with drama throughout. After breaking up with Dollaz, she got into a relationship with Cyn Santana.

Safaree Samuels and his ex-wife at The 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center in August 2019 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Photo: @Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Who is Erica Mena with now?

Jasmin dated Bow Wow after breaking up with Cyn. The relationship lasted for a while, and they even got engaged, although they broke up. Months later, she got into a relationship with Safaree Samuels, the TV personality and rapper. However, they were only married for two years.

Jasmin got engaged to Safaree Samuels, the rapper, songwriter and businessman, on Christmas Eve, 2018. The couple tied the knot in October 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2020. On 25th May 2021, TMZ reported that Jasmin had officially filed for divorce from the rapper. Erica Mena and Safaree welcomed their second child the following month.

Amidst rumours about their divorce, fans have been curious about Erica Mena's new boo. Her ex-husband, on the other side, is dating Kimbella Matos.

How many babies does Erica Mena have?

The reality show star has three children, two sons and a daughter, born from her previous relationships.

Erica Mena's son's disability

In 2022, rumours spread on social media, intimating that Erica Mena's eldest son had autism. The star refuted the claims saying her son is a teenager and does not enjoy taking photos.

Erica Mena’s Height and Weight

Mena is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 60 kg. She has dark brown eyes, long black hair matching her almond-shaped face, and a sharply defined jaw.

Erica during Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball. Photo: @Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

What is Erica Mena's net worth?

As of March 2023, she is worth $1 million. She has possibly accumulated her fortune throughout her career as a reality TV star and actress.

Safaree and Erica Mena's net worth

As of March 2023, Safaree is worth $3 million. He earns from his music career and businesses.

These details about Erica Mena's net worth give a glimpse of her life as a reality TV star. She has had her fair share of controversies but never stops showing up for herself.

READ ALSO: Everything to know about Evanka Franjko, Joey Buttafuoco's wife

Briefly.co.za published eye-balling details about Evanka Franjko, Joey Buttafuoco's wife. She is known for her marriage to a convicted criminal. Furthermore, she is his second wife. Is the couple still together?

Evanka Franjko is a Croatian woman who prefers a private life. However, her marriage dragged her to the limelight. Her husband, Joey Buttafuoco, is a TV personality and actor known for his features in movies and TV shows.

Source: Briefly News