Who is Toie Roberts, Rick Ross' daughter? Everything to know

Toie Roberts is an American entrepreneur and social media personality who rose to stardom for being Rick Ross' daughter. Her father, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, is an American record executive, rapper and former athlete. Rick's debut single, Hustlin, topped the Billboard 200 charts in 2006. His record label, Maybach Music, has signed prominent rappers such as Meek Mill, French Montana, and Wale.

Toie's baby shower was held on May 15 2022. Photo: @t4ysav on Instagram (modified by author)

Celebrities often have to live under the scope of the media, which means they do not get to have an entirely private life. As a result, those closely related to them become famous by association. This has been the case for Toie Roberts, whose name regularly pops up whenever his father is mentioned. Here is a glimpse of Toie's exciting biography.

Toie Roberts' profile summary and bio

Full name Toie Roberts Nickname Toie Gender Female Date of birth March 17 2002 Age 21 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Parents Rick Ross and Lastonia Leviston Half-siblings Berkeley Hermes, Billion Leonard Roberts and William Roberts III Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Famous for Being a celebrity daughter Profession Social media personality and entrepreneur Instagram @t4ysav

How old is Toie Roberts?

The celebrity daughter is the CEO of Four Two clothing and Ashanti Beauty online websites. Photo: @t4ysav on Instagram (modified by author)

The Instagram sensation was born on March 17 2002, in the United States of America. As of 2023, she is 2023 years old. She holds American nationality and mixed ethnicity. Toie's zodiac sign is Aries.

Toie Roberts' height

The entrepreneur is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall, weighing 54 kilograms or 119 pounds. She has black hair and eyes.

Career

The celebrity daughter is the CEO of Four Two clothing and Ashanti Beauty online websites. She individually promotes her cosmetic products and clothes. On the other hand, Rick made his musical debut with the album Port of Miami in 2006. With hits such as Holla at Me and Push It, the album topped the US Billboard 200. Ross has collaborated with renowned singers such as Ne-Yo, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, R Kelly, and Flo-Rida. Some of his other hit songs include:

Here I Am (2008)

(2008) Aston Martin Music (2010)

(2010) You the Boss (2011)

(2011) Stay Schemin' (2012)

(2012) Purple Lamborghini (2016)

(2016) Money In The Grave (2019)

Toie Roberts' zodiac sign is Aries. Photo: @t4ysav on Instagram (modified by author)

Toie Roberts' son

On January 26 2022, during Rick Ross' birthday, the 23-year-old entrepreneur revealed that she was expecting a child by flaunting her baby belly. The pregnancy was later confirmed when Lastonia Leviston posted a congratulatory message on Roberts' Instagram. Toie's baby shower was held on May 15 2022, in a lavish ceremony. On June 24 2022, Rick Ross confirmed that he was now a proud grandfather to a bouncing baby boy, PJ.

Who is Toie Roberts' baby's father?

Although Toie is yet to confirm who the father of her son is, it is rumoured that she is dating Lil Poppa, who is indeed her son's father. Lil Poppa is an American rapper signed to Collective Music Group. He is famously known for his debut album, Blessed, I Guess (2021), which peaked at number 160 on the Billboard 200. Poppa's fans consider him one of the best rappers in Atlanta, Georgia.

Toie Roberts’ Instagram

The social media personality has 274k followers on Instagram with 25 posts. She regularly posts pictures and short videos of her makeup looks and is fond of showcasing her huge stylish outfit collection.

What is Lastonia Leviston famous for?

On January 26 2022, during Rick Ross' birthday, the 23-year-old entrepreneur revealed that she was expecting a child. Photo: @t4ysav on Instagram (modified by author)

Lastonia, Toie's mother, gained public popularity after American rapper 50 Cent leaked an adult film of her and her ex-boyfriend Maurice Murray. As a result, the celebrity mother filed a lawsuit against 50 Cent and received $5 million in compensation.

Lastonia Leviston's net worth

As of 2023, Leviston's estimated net worth is $5 million. She amassed this fortune from her lawsuit compensation. Lastonia has yet to reveal what she does for a living as she prefers to keep details about her personal life under wraps.

This article has everything you need to know about Rick Ross' daughter, Toie Roberts. Although she is a celebrity daughter, Roberts has worked tirelessly to create a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a social media sensation. In addition, Toie is a proud mother.

