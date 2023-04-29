Angel Iris Murphy Brown: The life story of Mel B and Eddie Murphy's daughter

Coming To America star Eddie Murphy is well known as a Hollywood icon and as a loving father to his ten children. Angel Iris Brown Murphy happens to be the daughter of the American actor-comedian. Since her birth, intense media scrutiny and controversy have surrounded her paternity.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown became famous because of her high-profile celebrity parents. Her mother, Mel B, has fiercely advocated for her, often sharing sweet moments and milestones on social media. Her dad has remained relatively private about his life and tries to shield her from the public eye.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown's profile summary and bio

Full name Angel Iris Murphy Brown Gender Female Date of birth 3 April 2007 Age 16 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'10" Height in centimetres 150 Weight in pounds 72 Weight in kilograms 33 Body measurement in inches 26-21-28 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Eddie Regan Murphy Mother Melanie Janine Brown, AKA Mel B Siblings 11 Marital status Single

Early life

The young star was born in Santa Monica, California, in the United States of America. She is of American nationality with Afro-American descent.

How old is Eddie Murphy's daughter Angel?

Angel Iris Murphy Brown's age is 16 years in 2023. She was born under the zodiac sign Aries on 3 April 2007. There is no public information on the school she attends, but she is believed to be in a high school in California.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown's parents

Angel's father, Edward Regan Murphy, is a famous actor, voice actor, comedian, singer, producer, and entrepreneur. He was born on 3 April 1961 in Brooklyn, New York, and has received several awards for his outstanding career since the 1980s, like the Cecil B. DeMille Award 2023.

The Grammy award winner has appeared and worked in movies and TV shows like Saturday Night Live, Dreamgirls, and Shrek 2. He is the first actor to receive $1,000,000 for his first film and a BAFTA nomination for a voice-over performance.

Melanie Janine Brown, Angel's mother, also known as Mel B, is a British celebrity born on 29 May 1975. She is a singer, songwriter, actress, and TV personality. Mel B gained popularity in the 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls, a group that became the best-selling female group of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide.

She has released several songs, including Hot and I Want You Back. Some of Mel B's movies and TV shows include Spice World, America's Got Talent: The Champions, and The X Factor UK.

Does Eddie Murphy claim Mel B's daughter?

Yes, he does, though he initially denied her paternity. After the lovebirds met in 2006 in Beverly Hills and started dating following Eddie's divorce from his first wife, Nicole, he claimed he did not know the child's father. He also insisted that a blood test after birth should confirm for him.

This caused significant distress for Mel B, who insisted the pregnancy was planned. Murphy later apologised for his comments and regretted his actions, and a DNA test confirmed Murphy's paternity on 22 June 2007. Angel Iris Murphy Brown and Eddie Murphy's relationship was strained during her childhood, but they reconciled in 2017 and have since become close.

How many kids does Mel B have, and to who?

Mel B has three children; two daughters are from different marriages, and the third child is with Eddie Murphy. Angel's half-siblings are Phoenix Chi Gulzar, born on 19 February 1999 to Jimmy Gulzar, and Madison Brown Belafonte, born in September 2011 to Stephen Belafonte.

How many baby mamas does Eddie Murphy have?

Murphy has six daughters and four sons from five different women. He had his first child, Eric Murphy, in 1989 with Paulette McNeely. He then had five children: Bria, Myles Mitchell, Shayne Audra, Zola Ivy, and Bella Zahra Murphy, with his ex-wife Nicole Murphy, whom he married between 1993 and 2006.

The actor also has a son, Christian, from his former girlfriend, Tamara Hood. He had Angel from Mel B and two children named Izzy Oona, and Max Charles Murphy, from his current fiancee Paige Butcher.

How much does Mel B get from Eddie Murphy?

In 2009, a court ordered Eddie to pay Mel B $25,000 monthly as child support, covering health insurance and educational expenses. Mel B filed for an increase due to a declining income.

So, he was ordered to pay $35,000 in child support from October 2021 until Angel turns 18 in 2025, with the extra $10,000 going toward supporting the child and Mel B's attorney fees.

Why did Eddie Murphy retire?

After witnessing some flops, he took a break from acting, which earned him Golden Raspberry Awards. While speaking during Marc Maron’s podcast in 2021, he said:

I had stopped making movies in 2011 because I was making these crappy movies....They giving me Razzies; I think these [contemptible people] gave me the Worst Actor Ever Razzie.

Net worth

Angel has no net worth, but her father, Murphy, is estimated to have a net worth of $200 million. Her mother's net worth is $6 million.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown gained attention for being the child of famous parents, despite being born into a situation full of drama and controversy. As a happy teenager, she enjoys her parents' love and attention.

