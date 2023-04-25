How did Cassidy Boesch and Sam Page meet? Little-known facts about their life

Cassidy Boesch came into the limelight when she tied the knot with actor Sam Page in a 2014 fairytale wedding held outside Santa Barbara. However, little is known about her since she is not from the industry. How did she meet the Hollywood star?

Sam Page's wife, Cassidy Boesch (L), is an American preschool teacher. Photo: @sampage on Instagram, Paul Archuleta on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sam Page made his acting debut in the late 1990s and has starred in several popular television shows. He appeared in Switched at Birth as Craig Tebbe, Mad Men as Greg Harris, Point Pleasant as Jesse Parker, Shark as Cassey Woodland, Desperate Housewives as Sam Allen, and The Bold Type as Richard Hunter.

Cassidy Boesch's profiles summary and bio

Full name Cassidy (née Boesch) Elliot Date of birth 27th August 1987 Age 35 years in 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.77 m) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Actor Sam Page (since 2014) Children Three, including son Logan and twin daughters Evie and Annabelle Profession Early childhood teacher Famous for Being the wife of actor Sam Page

Is Sam Page still married?

The actor tied the knot in November 2014 in a ceremony held at a villa near Santa Barbara, California, United States. Several Hollywood stars attended the wedding, including Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, who was also on the groomsmen team.

Who is Sam Page's wife?

The actor's wife is an American lady called Cassidy Boesch. Page and Cassidy met at a cocktail party that neither of them had planned to attend, and according to the actor, it was love at first sight. The two resided in the same neighbourhood, and Sam offered to take her home after talking the entire evening, and the rest is history. Prior to meeting Cassidy, Page had promised his friends that he would not date that summer.

Boesch and Sam have been married since November 2014. Photo: @spage33 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Cassidy Boesch?

Sam Page's wife, Cassidy Boesch (aged 35 years as of 2023) was born on 27th August 1987 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Cassidy Boesch do for a living?

Sam Page's wife is an American preschool teacher. She is also actively involved in philanthropy projects and previously worked for health and wellness programs in African orphanages. Cassidy established and is the co-director of a children's educational program called The Playgroup House.

Boesch has also worked as a film writer. In 2009, she worked on All the Sins of the Past, a documentary on the humanitarian crisis in South Africa. It is unclear if there will be more Cassidy Boesch movies in the future now that she is married to a Hollywood star.

Cassidy Boesch's height

The celebrity's wife is approximately 5 feet 9 inches (1.77 m) tall. Boesch has blonde hair and light brown eyes.

Does Sam Page have any children?

Cassidy and Sam have two daughters and a son. Photo: @sampage on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Over a year after the fairytale Sam Page and Cassidy Boesch's wedding, the couple started expanding their family and have since welcomed three children together. Their firstborn son, Logan, was born on 27th September 2016, while their twin daughters, Evie and Annabelle, were born on 11th August 2017.

How old is Sam Page, the actor?

Sam Page, real name Samuel L Elliot, was born on 5th November 1976 in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, United States. He is 46 years of age in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

How tall is Sam Page?

Cassidy Boesch's husband is 6 feet (1.83 m) tall. The Switched at Birth actor has dark brown eyes and light brown hair.

What is Sam Page's net worth?

The Desperate Housewives star has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. His primary source of income is acting.

Sam Page has appeared in several top TV shows like Desperate Housewives and Switched at Birth. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Sam Page's dating history

Prior to becoming Cassidy Boesch's husband, Sam Page had a non-existent dating life and was cynical about marriage. One of the actor's previous relationships was with Canadian-American actress Sarah Carter from 2006 to 2007.

Sam Page and his wife, Cassidy Boesch, are undoubtedly one of the most adorable Hollywood couples. Since tying the knot over eight years ago, they have been serving marriage goals.

READ ALSO: Who is Chris Sale's wife? Everything to know about Brianne Aaron

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Brianne Aaron. She came into the limelight after tying the knot with Major League Baseball pitcher Chris Sales.

Brianne and Chris have been married since 2011 and have three sons together. Go through the article for more on Brianne's life before meeting Sales and what she does for a living.

Source: Briefly News