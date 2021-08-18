Grade R: Everything you need to know about South Africa's reception year

Grade R is another word for Reception Year in South Africa, and it is part of the Department of Basic Education's national curriculum. Preschool classes give the child a firm foundation for their education. Is Grade R mandatory in South Africa? No, it is optional for children under age 7. However, a child who undergoes this stage has an advantage over the one who skips it.

A preschool program is an essential part of a child's learning process. Photo: @lyceumcollegedistancelearning

Source: Facebook

How old is a child in Grade R in South Africa? Pre-Grade R programs are recommended for children between ages 0-4, and Grade R programs suit 5-6 year-olds. What is the purpose of Grade R in South Africa? It impacts cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills during the most delicate growth stage. These critical skills prepare the child and give them the stamina to handle the Primary Level.

Everything you need to know about South Africa's reception year

When did Grade R become compulsory in South Africa? The government accepted a Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) in 2013 that would make Grade RR mandatory in 2030 if the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill to be finalized by 2022.

The BELA Bill will make it compulsory in Mzansi's education system. The average schooling years will extend from 12 to 13 or 14 years, depending on the number of years a child will spend in Grade R. Most children will spend a year or two in this stage.

The preschool program will be compulsory by 2022. Photo: @HattiesburgPSD

Source: Facebook

How to become a Grade R teacher in South Africa

Students learn the basics of home language, mathematics, and life skills. Therefore, public and private schools will need enough qualified preschool teachers. It is estimated that 17,188 schools could host 792,309 learners in 2015. So, what are the qualifications for becoming a preschool teacher?

Grade R teacher requirements

South African Council for Educator (SACE) has strict requirements for preschool teachers. Many institutions in South Africa are offering Grade R courses online and on-campus. The minimum duration for a Grade R teacher course is three years.

Below are the academic qualifications for Grade R teachers:

The minimum qualification is a 3-year-Diploma in Grade R teaching. If you have an NQF Level 4, apply for a job at the Department of Basic Education. Applicants with a Bachelor’s degree in Education and the foundation phase of teaching have an added advantage. It takes four years to complete B.Ed. Foundation Phase. You need a one-year Post-graduate Certificate of Education (PGCE), specializing in foundation phase teaching if you have a Bachelor’s degree in Education only since it is different from B.Ed. Foundation Phase.

Children learn the basics of home language, mathematics, and life skills. Photo: @cosmoglobalkids

Source: Facebook

Preschool teachers with these academic qualifications must be able to do the following things:

You should know how to make lesson plans for Grade R that meets your students' learning needs. Grade R lesson plans are similar to other primary classes' plans. However, the preschool teacher focuses more on the child's talents and interests than the syllabus while making the lesson plan.

A preschool teacher should create interactive play-based Grade R activities like doing measurements, solving algebraic functions, data handling, and more. Interactive play-based activities draw the learners' attention to the subject and keep them interested in studying throughout the classes.

The teacher must know how to use Grade R worksheets. The Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS) states that a preschool worksheet is similar to what preschool other primary teachers of other classes use. However, a teacher should be careful when using worksheets because most 4-5 year-olds are slow at grasping the information.

What is the salary of a preschool teacher?

Preschool teachers must meet SACE's academic qualifications. Photo: @Jens Schlueter

Source: Getty Images

A Grade R teacher salary varies with the professional's experience level. A preschool teacher with 4 to 9 years of experience earns around R7 000, while one with 10 to 20 years of experience can get R7 800. You can make more than R7 700 if you have more than 20 years of experience.

Do not deny your child a chance to pass through Grade R if you can afford it. These classes will help your child get used to going to school. Children perform best in class when they familiarize themselves with their learning environment before getting down to serious studies.

READ ALSO: Top 11 aviation schools in South Africa

Briefly.co.za shared a list of 11 aviation schools in South Africa. Pilots are considered essential service providers in the country. They are so reliable in emergencies and when you need to fly for fun. Additionally, more South African natives can now afford to travel by air due to improved living standards.

You won't experience the pain of unemployment after graduating from an aviation school. Therefore, ensure that the South African Civil Aviation Authority has certified the aviation school you choose to enrol in.

Source: Briefly.co.za