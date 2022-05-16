How much do teachers earn in South Africa in 2023? All you need to know

Teachers are among the most essential individuals in anyone's life. They shape your mind and lay a solid foundation for your future career path. They are responsible for imparting knowledge and skills to students, equipping them with the necessary tools to succeed academically and professionally. But how much do teachers earn in South Africa?

Teachers serve as mentors and guides, offering support and encouragement to students. They provide advice, address concerns, and help students navigate academic and personal challenges. Teachers can be a trusted adult figure in a student's life. Discover the teacher's salary in South Africa.

How much do teachers earn in South Africa?

The value of a teacher is priceless. They are the foundation upon which all the careers in society blossom. Without them, most professionals like doctors, police officers, financial consultants, and so forth would be missing.

In light of this, you would justify their earnings and expect them to earn salaries allowing them to lead comfortable lives. But is this the case? Is it worth becoming a teacher in South Africa?

Well, the answers to this are highly influenced by their earnings. So how much do teachers earn in South Africa in rands?

How much do SA teachers earn monthly?

The average salary of a teacher in South Africa is R11,330. The pay varies on many factors, such as their experience, the institutions they work for, city, and education level.

How much do entry-level teachers earn in South Africa?

An entry-level primary school educator with less than 1-year experience earns an average of R147,397. That is inclusive of bonuses, tips, and overtime pay.

How much does a primary teacher earn in South Africa per month?

An early career primary school educator with 1 to 4 years of experience earns R164,927 based on 824 salaries.

An educator with 5 to 9 years of experience makes an average total compensation of R206,199 based on 371 salaries.

An experienced primary school educator with 10 to 19 years of experience makes a total compensation of R240,471 based on 277 salaries.

Those with over 20 years of experience earn a total compensation of R271,568.

Government teacher's salary per month

The average salary for a government educator in Mzansi is R135 per hour or R264,000 per year. An entry-level educator starts with a pay of R210,000 per year, while the most experienced ones earn up to R840,000 annually.

Temporary teacher salary

An early career substitute educator, K-12 with 1 to 4 years of experience in SA, earns an average of R240,000. That includes overtime pay, tips, and bonuses.

How much does a grade R teacher earn?

The average pay for a Grade R educator in Mzansi is R7,190 monthly, roughly R86,300 gross per year. The figure is 69% lower than South Africa's national average salary.

How much does a grade 12 teacher earn in South Africa?

A grade 12 teacher in South Africa can earn a monthly salary ranging from approximately R118k to R338k or roughly an average of R228,968. The salary can vary depending on several factors, including years of experience, qualifications, and the specific province or school district.

What kind of teachers are in demand in South Africa?

If you are interested in pursuing a teaching profession in Mzansi, you would want to specialize in the highly demanded areas. So what subjects are in the most demand? The following subjects are expected to increase their demand by 2030:

English as a Second Language (ESL)

Social Studies

Science

Special Education

Mathematics

How much do teachers get paid in SA per year?

The earnings of an educator in Mzansi also vary depending on whether they hold a bachelor's degree. Additionally, the pay of an educator with a bachelor's degree varies depending on their job title. Here is an overview of their current average wage per annum, depending on their job title.

Job title Average Salary Primary school teacher R200,486 High school teacher R228,968 Educator R235,387 Teacher R206,476 Mathematics teacher R225,824 Headteacher R261,182 Preschool teacher (but not special education) R109,361 Middle school teacher R204,934 Elementary school teacher R194,368 Secondary school teacher R202,833 Lecturer/ Speaker R205,800 Principal/Headmaster R307,433 Operations manager R275,808 High school principal R373,578 Special education teacher, preschool, kindergarten, or elementary school R148,512 Preschool principal R138,616 Early Childhood Educator (ECE) R109,209 Teacher assistant R58,729 Special education teacher, secondary school R238,704 Art teacher R173,331 Kindergarten teacher (but not Special Education) R74,518

How much do teachers earn in South Africa in 2023? The average salary for an educator in Mzansi is R11,330 per month. The pay varies depending on the institution one works for, experience, certifications, and city.

