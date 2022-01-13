Clarissa Ward has made quite the name in the news world. She has an admirable record of working with some of the most reputable media companies in the world. Her decades-long career has brought out her brevity. As the Chief International Correspondent for CNN, Clarissa became the most prominent journalist in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country. While much is known about her success, most people are curious about her relationship with Philipp von Bernstorff.

CNN's Chief International Correspondent. Photo: @zeit

Source: Instagram

Throughout her career, Clarissa Ward exhibits a fierce and go-getter attitude. But, who is the woman behind the fearless reporter? What inspired her to get into the media world, let alone scary reveals in warzones. How does she strike a balance between her demanding career and family? Read on for more details about her professional endeavours, how she rose the ranks and who Philipp von Bernstorff is to her.

Clarissa Ward's biography

Clarissa Ward has set the bar as a coveted media personality. For more than three years, she has worked with CNN as the Chief International Correspondent. Her passion for media developed when she was in university. Before her addiction to news, she was passionate about comparative literature. She believes she is living in her purpose, and journalism is her calling.

Clarissa Ward's age

What age is Clarissa Ward? She was born on 31st January 1980 in London, England. As of January 2022, she is forty-one years old.

Clarissa might look younger than her age; hence, most people stop to ask, how old is Philipp von Bernstorff? It is unclear how old Philipp von Bernstorff is. However, most people insinuate that he is in his forties.

What ethnicity is Clarissa Ward?

Ward was born to an American mother and a British father in London. Therefore, her ethnicity is British-American. She is an American citizen.

Philipp von Bernstorff traces his roots to Germany. He hails from a noble family. However, information about his family is not available to the public.

Does Clarissa Ward speak Russian?

Ward is multi-lingual. She is fluent in English, French and Italian, conversational Arabic, Russian and Spanish. She also knows basic Mandarin Chinese.

Clarissa Ward's education

Ward grew up in London and New York City. She went to Godstowe and Wycombe Abbey boarding schools in England. Later, Ward joined Yale University for her undergraduate and graduated in 2002. She obtained her honorary doctor of letters degree from Middlebury College.

Career

CNN's Chief International Correspondent. Photo: @Forbes

Source: Facebook

Clarissa began her media career in 2003 as an overnight desk assistant at Fox News. Between 2004 and 2005, she worked as an assignment editor for Fox News in New York. In 2004, she worked on the international desk coordinating the coverage of stories such as the Indian Ocean tsunami and the capture of Saddam Hussein.

In 2006, Clarissa became the field producer for Fox News. She produced the coverage of the kidnapping of Gilad Shalit, the Israeli-Lebanese war, and Saddam Hussein's trial.

ABC News

In 2007, Clarissa joined ABC News as a correspondent. During this period, she covered the Russian presidential elections. She was transferred to Beijing to serve as the Asian correspondent. Therefore, she covered the war in Afghanistan.

CBS News

In October 2011, Ward joined CBS News as the foreign news correspondent. In January 2014, she became a fill-in-anchor on CBS This Morning.

Clarissa Ward's CNN role

In September 2015, CNN announced that Clarissa was joining CNN. The network also revealed that she would be based in London. Clarissa Ward's CNN position earned her the chance to speak at the United Nations Security Council meeting in August 2016.

In July 2018, she was promoted to the network's Chief International Correspondent. In 2019, she became one of the first western journalists to report on life in areas controlled by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In 2021, Ward's reporting in Myanmar faced criticism from local journalism. She was accused of endangering the lives of her 11 interview subjects.

Clarissa Ward's books

The CNN Chief International Correspondent is also an author. She has one book, On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist, to her name.

Clarissa Ward's salary

As CNN's Chief International Correspondent, her annual salary is estimated to be $99,675.

Clarissa Ward's net worth

Her net worth is estimated at $2.3 million. She has earned the fortune from her high-pressure career that has quite a payoff. Her memoir has brought in another income through the book's sales.

Who is Clarissa Ward's husband?

Philipp von Bernstorff. Photo: @clarissawardcnn

Source: Instagram

Is Clarissa Ward from CNN married? She met the man who later became her husband in 2007 at a dinner party in Moscow, Russia.

Clarissa Ward and Philipp von Bernstorff tied the knot in November 2016 at London's Chelsea Old Town Hall.

What does Clarissa Ward's husband do?

What does Clarissa Ward's husband do for a living? Professionally, Philipp von Bernstorff works as a fund manager.

Clarissa Ward's children

Philipp von Bernstorff's children. Photo: @britishvogue

Source: Instagram

Does Clarissa Ward have a family? Clarissa Ward and Philipp von Bernstorff's marriage of five years has yielded two children. They had their first son, Ezra Albrecht Nikolas Nour von Bernstorff, in 2018. Their second son, Caspar Hugo Augustus Idris von Bernstorff, was born in 2020.

These details about Clarissa Ward explain the powerhouse that she is. She wears many hats as a wife, mother and senior media personality. Despite the challenges in her career, Philipp von Bernstorff must be a supportive partner. While not much is known about him, he has assisted with his wife's success.

