Springboks star Jesse Kriel was recently spotted showing off one of his luxurious car as he continues to hold forth as the captain of the South African rugby team in the absence of Siya Kolisi due to injury.

The 31-year-old stepped into the leadership role during the Springboks' unofficial clash against the Barbarians in the Qatar Airways Cup and led them to victory.

Kriel will also captain the Boks in their Test match against Italy, while Kolisi is still nursing his injury, which has kept him out of action for a while.

Jesse Kriel shows off R1.5m Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Kriel is one of the Springboks that uses luxurious cars and recently flaunted his Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in a video and pictures he shared on his official Instagram page.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth are also fond of showing off expensive cars and the later was seen with his wife cruising in a R5.5 millions Mercedes Benz when they visited Johannesburg.

According to Toyota South Africa official website, the car is priced at approximately R1.5 million and the Boks syar was seen recently posting a video of him showing of the vehicle on social media.

Fans react as Kriel flaunts his expensive ride

the_mavzo said:

"My favourite Prado version 🔥"

cath.burnill shared:

"Just needs some Thule roof racks."

wigglecapetown wrote:

"Loving these bad boys!"

mosimane_wa_pula added:

"The best car ever."

thersius reacted:

"Like your work rate !!! Good taste …love that vehicle."

vorstervz commented:

"The biggest star! 🔥"

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado specifications

According to Autotrader.co.za, the Toyota Land Cruiser features a front-positioned 2.8L turbo diesel i4 engine that produces 150 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 165 km/h.

It runs on diesel fuel, has a combined tank capacity of 110 litres (80 + 30), and offers an average fuel consumption of 7.9 L/100km, delivering an estimated range of 1,392 km. The car emits 209 g/km of CO₂ on average.

The car comes with a service plan covering 90,000 km or 9 services, with service intervals every 10,000 km, and includes a warranty of 100,000 km or 3 years, whichever comes first.

Kriel reacts after replacing Kolisi as Boks captain

Briefly news also reported that Kriel shared his thoughts after being bestowed with the Springboks leadership in the absence of Siya Kolisi.

The Japan-based rugby star was honoured to have been chosen as the stand-in captain ahead of their game against the Barbarians.

