Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been ruled out of the Barbarians match due to injury, and Jesse Kriel has been named captain for the first time

Coach Rassie Erasmus has reshuffled the squad, with Marco van Staden replacing Kolisi in the forward pack

Springboks are gearing up to face the Barbarians at DHL Stadium with a blend of experience and fresh talent

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, on Friday, announced that captain Siya Kolisi had withdrawn from the squad scheduled to play against the Barbarians on Saturday in the Qatar Airways Cup at the DHL Stadium. This was due to a minor injury that Kolisi incurred, which has seen him relinquish his captain role to Jesse Kriel.

Erasmus has made drastic changes to his squad and added Marco van Staden to replace Kolisi, and he will partner up with Vincent Tshituka and Jean-Luc du Preez. The squad that was announced on Tuesday remains the same.

Jesse Kriel will lead the Springboks for the first time in his career, spanning 79 test matches.

Source: Getty Images

Kriel to lead Springboks

Kriel will lead the Springboks for the first time in his career, spanning 79 test matches. He made his senior debut for South Africa in 2015.

The showdown against the Barbarians kicks off at 17:10 and will be broadcast live on Supersport.

Experienced forward pack anchors Springbok lineup

The forward pack boasts strength and depth, with Asenathi Ntlabakanye starting at loosehead prop and Vincent Tshituka named as a starting flanker. Among the replacements are hooker Marnus van der Merwe and tighthead prop Neethling Fouche, providing quality cover.

A notable return is that of lock Lood de Jager, a World Cup winner who is set to make his first appearance for the Springboks since July 2023, reinforcing the tight five’s physical presence.

The dynamic backline combines skill and speed.

In the backline, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, and Kurt-Lee Arendse form a fast and versatile back three, capable of breaking defensive lines. The midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel offers experience and creativity.

Halfback duties will be shared by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Morne van den Berg, combining youthful energy and tactical awareness to steer the team’s attacking plays.

Vodacom Bulls’ presence and injury returns

Following the recent URC final, only one Vodacom Bulls player, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, features in the squad, underlining the team’s selective approach. Additionally, Pieter-Steph du Toit rejoins the squad after recovering from injury, adding further experience and leadership.

Bench strength key to Springbok strategy

The replacements bench includes five forwards, Van der Merwe, Fouche, Wessels, Franco Mostert, and Kwagga Smith, alongside three backs: Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, and Andre Esterhuizen. This mix offers versatility and fresh legs, essential for maintaining intensity throughout the match.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, on Friday, announced that captain Siya Kolisi had withdrawn from the squad.

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus reaffirms Siya Kolisi's leadership

Despite discussions about squad renewal, with several key players nearing their mid-thirties, Erasmus believes Kolisi’s leadership is vital for the team’s success, especially as they prepare for the next Rugby World Cup.

