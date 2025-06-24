Siya Kolisi will captain a refreshed Springbok squad featuring four uncapped players in their 2025 opener against the Barbarians at Cape Town Stadium

The forward pack includes seasoned campaigners like Asenathi Ntlabakanye and the returning World Cup winner Lood de Jager, boosting the Springboks’ physical presence

This high-intensity fixture sets the stage for South Africa’s crucial July Test series against Italy and Georgia

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will lead a refreshed South African squad in their 2025 campaign opener against the Barbarians, scheduled for this Saturday at Cape Town Stadium. Matchday 23 includes four uncapped players, highlighting a mix of emerging talent and seasoned campaigners within the reigning world champions.

Siya Kolisi to Captain Springboks vs Barbarians as Four Uncapped Players Named for 2025 Test Opener

Source: Getty Images

Experienced forward pack anchors Springbok lineup

The forward pack boasts strength and depth, with Asenathi Ntlabakanye starting at loosehead prop and Vincent Tshituka named as a starting flanker. Among the replacements are hooker Marnus van der Merwe and tighthead prop Neethling Fouche, providing quality cover. A notable return is that of lock Lood de Jager, a World Cup winner who is set to make his first appearance for the Springboks since July 2023, reinforcing the tight five’s physical presence.

The dynamic backline combines skill and speed

In the backline, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, and Kurt-Lee Arendse form a fast and versatile back three, capable of breaking defensive lines. The midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel offers experience and creativity. Halfback duties will be shared by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Morne van den Berg, combining youthful energy and tactical awareness to steer the team’s attacking plays.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Vodacom Bulls’ presence and injury returns

Following the recent URC final, only one Vodacom Bulls player, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, features in the squad, underlining the team’s selective approach. Additionally, Pieter-Steph du Toit rejoins the squad after recovering from injury, adding further experience and leadership.

Bench strength key to Springbok strategy

The replacements bench includes five forwards, Van der Merwe, Fouche, Wessels, Franco Mostert, and Kwagga Smith, alongside three backs: Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, and Andre Esterhuizen. This mix offers versatility and fresh legs, essential for maintaining intensity throughout the match.

Siya Kolisi to Captain Springboks vs Barbarians as Four Uncapped Players Named for 2025 Test Opener

Source: Getty Images

Barbarians match sets the tone for the July Test series

This high-profile fixture against the Barbarians will serve as a critical stepping stone ahead of the Springboks’ July Test series. South Africa will face Italy in Pretoria and Gqeberha, followed by a clash with Georgia in Nelspruit, aiming to maintain their status as one of rugby’s dominant forces.

Rassie Erasmus reaffirms Siya Kolisi's leadership

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed Siya Kolisi as the team’s captain, citing his continued fitness and form.

Despite discussions about squad renewal, with several key players nearing their mid-thirties, Erasmus believes Kolisi’s leadership is vital for the team’s success, especially as they prepare for the next Rugby World Cup.

Siya Kolisi ranked among world’s highest-paid rugby players

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been named among the world’s top 10 highest-paid rugby players for the 2024/25 season.

The report by DashTickets.nz highlights the soaring international demand for South African rugby talent, particularly in Japan’s lucrative league.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News