Orlando Pirates are set to unveil up to eight new signings ahead of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season as part of a major squad rebuild

Key departures, including Innocent Maela and Thabiso Monyane, have opened the door for a fresh-looking starting XI packed with youthful energy

Midfield dynamo Masindi Nemtajela is among the standout additions, tipped to take over from veteran Makhehlene Makhaula in the heart of midfield

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Orlando Pirates are set to make a bold statement in the transfer market with as many as eight new players expected to join the Soweto giants ahead of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership campaign. According to reports from the ever-reliable @UnplayableZA on X, the Buccaneers are finalising deals for a host of young talent as part of a major rebuild.

Those tipped to join include Sihle Nduli, Kabelo Kgositsile, Tshepo Mashilone, Yanela Mbuthuma, Masindi Nemtajela, Nkosikhona Ndaba, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, and Tshepang Moremi. In addition, whispers suggest that Pirates are also chasing Neo Rapoo and Devin Titus in what would be an aggressive recruitment drive.

Orlando Pirates Prepare for Massive Squad Overhaul Ahead of New Season

Source: Instagram

A new look starting XI on the cards

With several long-serving players departing—including Innocent Maela, Paseka Mako, and Thabiso Monyane, who ended his 13-year association with the club—Pirates are expected to field a much-changed line-up next season. One projected starting XI includes:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Chaine; Van Rooyen, Sesane, Mbokazi, Mashilone; Makhaula, Mbatha; Nkota, Maswanganyi, Mofokeng; Mabasa.

The situation at left-back is particularly intriguing. With Maela and Mako gone, utility man Deon Hotto remains an option, but he’s not a natural in that role. The incoming Tshepo Mashiloane, capable of covering both flanks, could be vital in shoring up the defence.

Midfield reinforcements: A new general in the middle

One of the most eye-catching additions could be Masindi Nemtajela from Marumo Gallants. The 24-year-old midfielder, known for his energy and ball-winning ability, is seen as a natural heir to veteran Makhehlene Makhaula. Last season, Nemtajela tallied a goal, two assists, and four yellow cards in 17 league appearances—highlighting both his productivity and tenacity.

Orlando Pirates Prepare for Massive Squad Overhaul Ahead of New Season

Source: Instagram

Future-proofing or flooding the squad?

While some fans have hailed the ambition behind the overhaul, others have questioned whether Pirates are building strategically or simply adding numbers. Still, with rivals Kaizer Chiefs also looking to strengthen, and Mamelodi Sundowns setting the benchmark, the Buccaneers clearly aren’t standing still.

A new era seems to be dawning in Mayfair—and with fresh blood incoming, Pirates fans can expect a dramatically different team when the new season kicks off.

Orlando Pirates to face English club

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates are set to face an English League One side on 11 July 2025 in Marbella, Spain, as part of their European pre-season tour.

The fixture marks the first confirmed match in preparation for the 2025/26 season, following the departure of head coach Jose Riveiro.

Pirates are expected to announce a new coach and unveil fresh signings before departing for Europe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News