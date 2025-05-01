Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are both interested in signing Richards Bay striker Yanela Mbuthuma ahead of the upcoming transfer window

Pirates are reportedly ready to table an official offer to gain an advantage over Chiefs in the race for the 23-year-old forward.

Despite scoring only five goals this season, Mbuthuma is being targeted for his relentless work rate and forward play, drawing comparisons to a young Evidence Makgopa

The two Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants are believed to be eyeing the same target in the off-season, with Richards Bay forward Yanela Mbuthuma attracting strong interest. Despite scoring only five goals in 25 matches this season, the 23-year-old has earned praise for his relentless work rate and movement up front.

Sources close to the situation revealed to Soccer Laduma that both Amakhosi and the Sea Robbers have placed the striker high on their recruitment lists.

“There are several players that the club is looking at for next season but the priority is the striking department. It’s believed they have identified Richards Bay United’s Yanela Mbuthuma and are set to table an offer,” a source told the publication.

Pirates Set to Table Offer Before Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates appear ready to take the initiative. According to reports, the Buccaneers are preparing to submit a formal offer to secure the forward before their rivals make a move.

“At the moment I am not sure how much they are offering, but they are willing to sign him. That’s why they’re acting quickly—because they know Chiefs are also interested,” the insider added.

Pirates are expected to bolster their squad as they prepare to compete in multiple competitions next season. The club is reportedly assessing several options to strengthen their attack, including another forward from Kruger United and one based in Zambia.

In March, Mbuthuma scored a controversial rebound goal to seal Richards Bay's 2-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs. His performance caught the attention of the Chiefs, who are now reportedly keen on signing the 23-year-old striker ahead of next season.

Mbuthuma compared to young Makgopa.

Mbuthuma’s playing style has drawn comparisons to a young Evidence Makgopa—tireless, physical, and unselfish. Though not prolific in front of goal, his ability to press and create space has impressed scouts.

Who Will Win the Race?

With both clubs desperate to improve their attacking options, it remains to be seen which Soweto club will secure Mbuthuma’s signature. The transfer tug-of-war could intensify in the coming weeks.

