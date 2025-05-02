Despite widespread rumours, Yusuf Maart confirms he has not signed a contract extension with Kaizer Chiefs

The Amakhosi captain remains grounded, saying he will accept whatever path lies ahead and continue giving his best on the pitch

With his future still uncertain, Maart shifts attention to Saturday’s massive Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart has poured cold water on reports suggesting he has already signed a contract extension with the Soweto giants. With his current deal set to expire in June 2025, speculation around his future has intensified as the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season nears its conclusion.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart denies contract extension rumours. Image/Phill Magakoe

Source: Facebook

The 29-year-old has played a crucial role for Amakhosi this campaign, making 30 appearances under head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who took over in July 2024 after leaving Moroccan side AS FAR. Maart has chipped in with two goals and three assists from central midfield, underlining his importance to the Naturena-based outfit.

Rumours swirl, but Maart stays grounded

Speaking on his contract situation, Maart dismissed social media chatter suggesting he had already committed to a new deal with the club.

“To be honest, you know how social media is, people make up their own things. I don’t know anything about the contract because I haven’t signed it,” he said candidly.

Despite the uncertainty, the former Sekhukhune United star expressed a philosophical view on his future, choosing to remain grounded and focused on the present.

“For me, wherever the Almighty puts you in life, you must accept it. You don’t know if you’ll be playing here or there,” he said.

Focused on football, not speculation

Maart, who joined Chiefs at the start of the 2022/23 season, insists he will continue giving his best, regardless of what the future holds.

“As a footballer, I’ll continue doing what I do best, which is playing football. Wherever the Almighty puts me, I’ll accept that and do my best. That’s it,” he added.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart dismisses extension reports. Image/Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Getty Images

Soweto Derby looms large

While his future remains uncertain, Maart will now shift his focus to one of the biggest matches of the season. Chiefs are set to face fierce rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 3 May. Kick-off is at 15:00.

The high-stakes clash could play a pivotal role in determining the club’s final standing in the league table.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has maintained his backing of captain Yusuf Maart, even after the midfielder missed a penalty in their 2-1 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows in April. Maart responded by scoring the equaliser and leading by example, earning praise from Nabi for showing the kind of character the team needs—especially at a time when questions around his future at Naturena continue to swirl.

