The club acted swiftly to secure their captain’s long-term future amid interest from Sekhukhune United

The 26-year-old has made 28 appearances this season, contributing five goal involvements, and remains central to Chiefs’ rebuild

Maart's leadership and consistency have made him a vital part of the squad, prompting Chiefs to fend off transfer interest and invest in his future

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kaizer Chiefs FC have moved swiftly to ensure the long-term future of their captain, Yusuf Maart, by securing a contract extension for the midfielder. The decision comes at a crucial time for the club, who have endured a challenging season in the Betway Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs FC moved swiftly to secure captain Yusuf Maart’s long-term future with a contract extension. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Facebook

Maart’s challenging season with Chiefs

Yusuf Maart, who joined Kaizer Chiefs from Sekhukhune United in 2022, has been under the spotlight for much of the season. Despite being the team’s captain, Chiefs have struggled to maintain a competitive edge, with rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates consistently outpacing them. Maart’s performances, however, have been solid. The 26-year-old has made 28 appearances under coach Nasreddine Nabi, contributing two goals and three assists. Though he has faced criticism from fans, Maart remains a key figure in Chiefs’ midfield, both as a player and a leader.

A valuable asset worth R21 million

Since his arrival at Naturena, Maart has made over 90 appearances for the Glamour Boys. His impact at the club has seen him score six goals and provide eight assists. As of now, Maart is valued at R21 million, according to Transfermarkt. His technical ability and leadership qualities have made him an essential part of Chiefs’ squad. Maart’s recent form and leadership skills caught the attention of his former club, Sekhukhune United, who expressed interest in re-signing him. In response, Kaizer Chiefs moved quickly to secure their captain’s future by extending his contract.

Maart’s leadership under pressure

As the captain of Kaizer Chiefs, Maart’s leadership has been a topic of discussion. While on the pitch, his presence in the team has been integral in maintaining stability. Despite the pressure, Maart’s leadership has continued to be a guiding force for the players around him.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart has sparked debate with his leadership on and off the pitch. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Future at Kaizer Chiefs

With his contract extension now confirmed, Yusuf Maart looks set to remain at Kaizer Chiefs for the foreseeable future. His extension is a vital step in securing the club’s midfield for the next phase of their development, as they look to rebuild and challenge for domestic titles in the coming seasons. For now, Maart will continue to play a pivotal role in the heart of the team, with and finish the season strong under the guidance of coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Khune confirms: "I'm still available, retirement not on my mind"

Briefly News previously reported that veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has shut down rumours of his retirement, confirming in an interview with eNCA’s Nicole Kente that he has made no formal announcement and remains fully committed to playing professional football. Now 36, Khune emphasised that he is still available for selection and remains dedicated to staying fit and performing at the highest level. The former Bafana Bafana number one said he has not lost his passion for the game and still plans to play well into his 40s. The interview sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some fans celebrating Khune’s enduring commitment, while others questioned why many South African players are reluctant to officially retire.

Source: Briefly News