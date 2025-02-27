Kaizer Chiefs' captain Yusuf Maart believes his team can overcome Mamelodi Sundowns in their upcoming PSL clash

Chiefs held a team-building session, including a fun driving experience, to help players unwind ahead of the crucial match

Chiefs will face Sundowns without Gaston Sirino, who is suspended, providing Chiefs with a potential advantage

Kaizer Chiefs' captain, Yusuf Maart, is optimistic that his team can end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance over them in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter this Saturday.

The match will mark the third time the two sides meet this season, with Sundowns having already defeated Chiefs twice.

In preparation for the critical clash, Chiefs recently held a team-building session, where Maart addressed the media, expressing confidence in his team's readiness.Image Credit/Yusuf Maart.

Source: Facebook

Team Building and Confidence Boost

In preparation for the critical clash, Chiefs recently held a team-building session, where Maart addressed the media, expressing confidence in his team's readiness.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The session, which included a fun driving experience in a Toyota GR86, was aimed at helping the players unwind before the big game. Maart spoke positively about the bond the team has developed and emphasized that Chiefs are capable of overcoming Sundowns.

Maart stated that it was a good decision from management to take the team out to help them clear their minds ahead of the big game against Sundowns.

He mentioned that they were bonding as brothers and enjoying the time together.

Maart’s Strong Belief in Chiefs' Potential

The Chiefs skipper remained determined, stating that it was possible to beat Sundowns and that they, too, were a big team, so they needed to carry that mentality into the game on Saturday.

He noted that Chiefs created plenty of chances, indicating they were playing well, and expressed confidence that they could secure a positive result.

The Bigger Picture

Kaizer Chiefs' last win over Mamelodi Sundowns came in April 2021, when Dumisani Zuma and an own goal by Mosa Lebusa secured a 2-1 victory.

Since then, Sundowns have dominated, winning both encounters this season, one in the league and the other in a cup competition.

This Saturday's clash offers Chiefs a chance to break this pattern.

Maart emphasized the importance of focusing on their own objectives, stating that they were playing for their own goals and running their own race.

Sundowns Dominance and Chiefs’ Challenge

While Sundowns have enjoyed success this season, Chiefs are determined to put up a strong challenge.

Sundowns have been in top form, easing past TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United during Chiefs' 10-day break.

However, Chiefs are hopeful that they can assert themselves on the field and secure a much-needed win.

Key Player Absence

Notably, Gaston Sirino, who recently joined Chiefs from Sundowns, will not feature in the match due to suspension.

Kaizer Chiefs' captain, Yusuf Maart, is optimistic that his team can end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance over them in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter this Saturday.Image Credit/Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Facebook

What’s Next for Kaizer Chiefs?

After their clash with Sundowns, Chiefs will face Magesi FC, a team currently battling relegation.

Chiefs will aim to build consistency and form in these matches, as their next major test will be in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Stellenbosch.

Baloyi Criticizes Morris

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi has criticized striker Tashreeq Morris following his January 2025 move from SuperSport United to Chiefs.

Morris, yet to score for the club, has struggled to make an impact, despite starting regularly

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News