Kaizer Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns without forward Gaston Sirino, who received a red card in their previous match

With Sirino out, coach Nasreddine Nabi must decide whether to opt for a direct replacement or a tactical reshuffle

Fans on Facebook are divided on whether Sirino’s suspension is a setback or a blessing

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is gearing up for a crucial Betway Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, March 1, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

However, Chiefs will be without one of their key players, Gaston Sirino, who is suspended following a red card in the team’s previous match against SuperSport United.

Chiefs will be without one of their key players, Gaston Sirino, who is suspended following a red card in the team's previous match against SuperSport United.

This suspension forces Nabi to make important tactical decisions as the team prepares for a challenging encounter.

The Impact of Sirino’s Absence

Gaston Sirino has been an integral part of Kaizer Chiefs' attack this season, and his absence is expected to be felt during the match against Sundowns.

The 34-year-old forward’s creativity and offensive presence will be sorely missed. With Sirino sidelined, Nabi must find a way to maintain offensive pressure and ensure the team remains competitive against a strong Sundowns side.

Who Will Step in for Sirino?

The big question on every Chiefs fan’s mind is who will take Sirino’s place in the starting lineup.

As of now, the club has yet to announce a replacement, leaving supporters speculating on which player will fill the void.

Several potential candidates could take up Sirino’s role, but it remains to be seen whether Nabi will opt for a direct replacement or a tactical reshuffle to cover the gap.

Potential Replacements for Sirino

While the official announcement has yet to come, there are a few candidates who could potentially step in for Sirino.

Players with attacking flair, creativity, and experience could be called upon to shoulder the responsibility in his absence.

This match could provide an opportunity for a lesser-known player to shine, and supporters are eagerly awaiting Nabi’s decision.

Yusuf Maart serving as the team's captain, the 29-year-old Maart is a seasoned midfielder with a knack for both defensive duties and forward thrusts.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Serving as the team's captain, the 29-year-old Maart is a seasoned midfielder with a knack for both defensive duties and forward thrusts.

His leadership on the field, combined with his ability to link defense and attack, makes him a strong candidate to assume greater creative responsibilities.

Fans on Facebook are divided on the issue:

Mphela Abuti Thabo

I think it's a win for us Kaizer Chiefs family. Sirino gets emotional when playing against his former club and he commits a lot of fouls. He was potentially going to cost us.

De Crow

It was his plan to avoid facing Sundowns...he is quite aware that the embarrassment Chiefs are waiting for, he doesn't want to be part of the players who would be blamed for.

Don Van Vruen

We still have attacking players like Shabalala, Mmodi, Lillepo, Du Preez. The problem will be on the midfield and in defence if Nabi chose to put Cross again in the LB.

Raymond

Against Sundowns we don't need him, because he tries to prove a point when playing against them... And he puts himself under pressure.

