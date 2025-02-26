Hunt admitted that taking the Chiefs job was a "forced move" during a difficult period, with the Covid-19 pandemic

Despite being promised an overhaul, Hunt was never allowed to build his own team like he wanted

Hunt guided Chiefs to the semi-finals but was fired with just two matches left, leaving him frustrated

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has opened up about his time at Kaizer Chiefs, reflecting on the challenges he faced during his brief tenure at the club.

Hunt parted ways with Chiefs in May 2021, just under a year after taking over from Ernst Middendorp, following a poor run of results.

Hunt parted ways with Chiefs in May 2021, just under a year after taking over from Ernst Middendorp, following a poor run of results.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

High Hopes, Poor Timing

Hunt expressed his disappointment with the timing of his appointment, explaining that he joined the club with high expectations, based on his fond memories from his playing days.

Frustration Over Lack of Control

One of Hunt's main sources of frustration was the lack of control he had over the squad.

He was disappointed that he was not given the opportunity to build his own team or finish the season on his terms.

Although he admitted to expressing frustrations publicly at times, Hunt emphasized how much it hurt to be dismissed with only two matches remaining, without being allowed the chance to see his work through.

Missed Opportunity in Champions League

Despite the team's struggles, Hunt remained hopeful about their potential in the CAF Champions League.

Although the squad lacked pace, he believed they could have made a significant run in the competition.

After guiding them to the semi-finals, Hunt was fired, and he remains upset about not being given the time to finish what he had started.

Historical Parallels: Lessons from the Past

Hunt saw a parallel with his own situation, noting that changes were needed, but he wasn't given the space to make those decisions.

A Missed Chance to Build

Ultimately, Hunt's biggest disappointment was not being allowed the opportunity to shape the team to his vision.

He pointed out that the team he inherited was mostly Middendorp's and, despite promises of rebuilding, he was unable to make the necessary changes.

A reflective Gavin Hunt during his time at Kaizer Chiefs, where he faced challenges including a FIFA transfer ban and was dismissed just two games before the season’s end.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on X following Gavin Hunt’s comments about his time at Kaizer Chiefs: MasterChef:

He couldn't install a new philosophy while playing in CAF. He had to add on top of what Middendorp left for him. His team was more defensive while relying on aerial strength, which he got there. Hunt nearly won us a CAFCL; he didn’t fail at Chiefs. He wasn’t given a fair chance.

Captain Brown:

Middendorp finished 2nd with the same team. Hunt was playing Castro and Nurkovic as wingers and Billiat as CF. He needs to move on now. People cannot be relevant without mentioning Chiefs.

Marius:

Yeah, he did get a raw deal at Chiefs. The club was banned from signing players by FIFA at the time due to something done by management. In hindsight, he should have turned down the job.

