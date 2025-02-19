An Orlando Pirates midfielder has cleared the air on the rumours flying around about arriving at recent training intoxicated ahead of Lamontville Golden Arrows clash

The South African midfielder dismissed all the drunk allegations channelled against him and confirmed he would be available for the Buccaneers' clash against the Backheel Boys this midweek

Netizens shared their thoughts on the allegations levelled against the Bafana Bafana star and his submission on the matter on social media

Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha has come out to speak on the allegations of arriving at training drunk ahead of the Buccaneers clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The South African international has been one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League this season but was close to losing all the accolades after the accusations.

Reports from local media have it that the Bafana Bafana star was unable to train with his fellow teammate after coming for the session intoxicated.

Thalente Mbatha dismisses allegations that he recently arrived drunk at Orlando Pirates training. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

It was further reported that the Pirates star was suspended by the Soweto giants and won’t be taking part in their match against Golden Arrows.

Mbatha speaks on drunk allegations

Mbatha took to his official Instagram page to go live and address the fans when the rumours were gaining a lot of momentum and he needed to clarify the issue.

The South African midfielder was spotted in his car while music was on to rubbish all the false claims against him.

"They've been saying that I'm not training, but the truth is, I've just come from a training session. People can talk all they want about me, but the fact is, I’ve been working hard. You'll see me on the field tomorrow against Golden Arrows," the South African international remarked.

"Whoever made these claims must know more than I do; maybe they hired me or own the club. It's always the case that when you're doing well, some people try to tear you down."

"What I want to say is, I’ve just come from training, and yes, I was dealing with an injury in the previous games, and even the team confirmed that. But I’m fit now. If they choose to include me in the squad, I'll be ready to play tomorrow."

With Mbatha promising to return to the pitch, he’s expected to start for Jose Riveiro’s side against the Backheel Boys as they continue to work towards usurping Mamelodi Sundowns on top of the PSL table.

Fans react as Mbatha rubbishes drunk allegations

Manas Leketi said:

"You don't have to explain yourself. These people try to disract the team, and you. Stay focused and do the talking on the field, Up The Bucs We Believe."

Nkanyiso Ntux implied:

"I think the media wants to distract Pirates players so that Sundowns can cruise nicely."

Phefeni boys wrote:

"Be strong my cutie and do what you good at, let them destroy you but your response will be in the field of play, don't let this destroy you, social media is cruel."

Skhanda Fam commented:

"Mbatha must focus, let us fans handle those 56 orphans."

MisterPule reacted:

"Paid campaigns to discredit young players are reckless and harmful. The abuse and humiliation Mbatha faced today was painful, likely ruining his week for the sake of likes and laughs."

