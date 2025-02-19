Nasreddine Nabi has reacted to Kaizer Chiefs' thrashing against SuperSport United in their midweek Betway Premiership fixture on Tuesday evening

The Soweto-based side were hammered 4-1 by Matsatsantsa at the FNB stadium, with two of their former players finding the back of the net against them

The Tunisian mentor gave a detailed explanation of what went wrong in the match despite him avoiding to make excuse for their poor performance at home

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has lamented about his team’s demolition against SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening.

The Glamour Boys were thrashed 4-1 at the FNB stadium, which means the Pretoria-based side did a league double against them for the first time since 2011.

Matsatsantsa's goals were scored by two former Chiefs players Samir Nurkovic and Christian Saile, alongside Ghampani Lungu and Siphesihle Ndlovu. January signing Glody Lilepo scored the Soweto giants’ only goal of the tie.

Nabi explains why Kaizer Chiefs lost to SuperSport

In an interview with SuperSport as per iDiskiTimes after the game, Nabi was not happy with the way his team fixture was scheduled as they didn’t have enough time to rest after facing Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup over the weekend.

The Tunisian tactician claimed the match was a difficult one, even when he doesn’t want to give excuses, he had to admit that his players had not fully recovered before facing Gavin Hunt’s men.

"It was an incredibly tough game and a painful loss," a disappointed Nabi shared with SuperSport TV through his translator.

"It’s a match we truly regret. Of course, I won’t make excuses, but there are reasons behind it. We had only two days for the players to recover, and they put in an outstanding performance. Still, as I mentioned, while I won’t make excuses, there are valid reasons for what happened.

"When the body isn't functioning properly, everything starts to fall apart, like a house of cards.

"Yes, we conceded in the fourth minute, and even after 20 minutes, we still couldn't respond.

"As I’ve said, when the body isn't at its best, nothing seems to go right.

"Especially when our opponents had a full week to recover, and we only had two days. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that they played well.

"It’s painful. It hurts, but like I said when you're not physically right...

"We can see that we handed them the first three goals. They were just mistakes on our part.

"It happens, even to the best teams. You can't judge us based solely on today's performance."

