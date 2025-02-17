Nasreddine Nabi Hails Former SuperSport Star After Leaving Kaizer Chiefs

Nasreddine Nabi has showered praises on former SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe following his transfer move from Kaizer Chiefs to Libyan side Al-Ittihad.

The Botswana international joined the Soweto giants from SuperSport United in the summer of the 2023/24 season but only lasted for 18 months at the Glamour Boys.

Nabi hails Ditlhokwe after leaving Kaizer Chiefs

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi while speaking ahead of Chiefs' clash with Matsatsantsa in the Betway Premiership talked about Ditlhokwe's move to Libya.

The former Young Africans coach praised the left back and was glad to have coached him at the Naturena.

"First off, I want to wish TT the very best as he embarks on this new journey," the former AS FAR Rabat coach expressed.

"He’s an outstanding individual—extremely professional and was always in my starting eleven, without a doubt. I stand by him, both from the management side and personally, because he always gave his best at Kaizer Chiefs.

"This is an excellent opportunity for him, not just for his career, but also for his family. It's a great move, and Kaizer Chiefs is supportive of it.

"Kaizer Chiefs is a club built on respect—everyone who contributes to the club gets that respect in return. This is a top-tier club, like Al-Ittihad, considered among the best in the world."

Source: Briefly News