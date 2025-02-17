Chippa United attacking midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba has been backed to secure a big-money move amid interest from Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The attacking midfielder has attracted interest from the PSL giants and coach Thabo September has backed the sale of the Bafana Bafana star

Local football fans reacted on social media to suggest possible destinations for the 24-year-old star

Chippa United head coach Thabo September said the club are willing to sell Sinoxolo Kwayiba, saying the player deserves to play at a higher level.

Bafana star Kwayiba has attracted interest from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs after impressive displays for Chippa since joining the side in 2022.

Bafana Bafana and Chippa United star Sinoxolo Kwayiba could earn a big-money move. Image: sinoxolokwayiba_14.

Source: Instagram

Amid interest from rival clubs, Chippa has offered the player a new contract, yet September has given the green light to sell the player who has played two matches for Bafana.

Thabo September backs Sinoxolo Kwayiba for big-money move

September speaks about Kwayiba in the tweet below:

According to SABC Sport, September has backed the sale of Kwayiba, saying the player deserves to be competing for the biggest titles on offer.

September said:

"The best for him is to play for the big teams, the best for him is to play in CAF, the best for him and the national team is to be in those games, so yes, I do want the best for him. It's good for him to stay level-headed. You have to perform, because if he's not they play a factor, so we try to manage him just like with the rest of the squad, but hopefully, he gets bought."

Kwayiba is a target for PSL giants, according to the tweet below:

Kwayiba is a target for both Chiefs and Pirates

Kwayiba is not the only player targeted by both Chiefs and Pirates as the clubs have also shown an interest in Oswin Appollis and Fawaaz Basadien.

Pirates could also enter a bidding war with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, in the race for talented Cape Town City star Jaedin Rhodes.

Chiefs on the other hand have been linked with several stars, including Kwayiba’s Chippa teammate Stanley Nwabali, who was seen talking to Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are both reportedly interested in Sinoxolo Kwayiba. Image: KaizerChiefs and OrlandoPirates/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Fans predict Kwayiba’s destination

Local football fans reacted on social media to predict Kwayiba’s next destination with fans from Chiefs and Pirates both laying claim to the player.

Puseletso Tpm backs Chiefs:

“Chiefs should get this lad.”

Siya Siya says Kwayiba can fit in at Pirates:

“He could have a great competition with Mabasa for number nine.”

MK Petrus is a fan:

“A very good player.”

Sivuyile Gqeba praised the Chippa coach:

“Philander is good.”

Tombo La Ngilimana Mgiza made a prediction:

“He is going to Pirates.”

