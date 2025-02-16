Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was seen talking to Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, sparking rumours of the Nigerian joining Amakhosi

Nwabali has been linked with Chiefs since last season but it was revealed that Nabi was simply offering the player condolences after he recently lost both parents

Local football fans reacted on social media to wish Nwabali well while they also questioned if Nabi should pursue a deal for the goalkeeper

The rumour mill kicked into overdrive after Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was seen talking to Stanley Nwabali after Amakhosi’s 3-0 Nedbank Cup victory over Chippa United.

Following the brief conversation on Saturday, 15 February 2025, between Nabi and Nwabali, rumours of Chiefs signing the Nigerian number one resurfaced.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was seen talking to transfer target Stanley Nwabali on Saturday, 15 February 2025. Image: KaizerChiefs and ChippaUnitedFC.

Nwabali has been linked with a move to Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the past, forcing Chippa to place an R35 million price tag on their club captain.

Nasreddine Nabi exchanged words with Stanley Nwabali

Nabi's talk with Nwabali started transfer rumours, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Nabi did speak to the Nigerian goalkeeper but it was revealed that he offered the player condolences after the player recently lost both his parents.

Chippa coach Thabo September said Nwabali wanted to miss the match against Chiefs and the coach regrets the decision to not honour his wishes.

September said:

“My goalkeeper did plead with me that he was not okay and he wanted to rest. He’s going through a lot. Him being the number one goalkeeper, I pushed him and said he must play. Sometimes, you must listen. For me as a coach, just growing into that.”

Chiefs confirmed their victory on Twitter (X):

Nabi has been backed for success at Chiefs

Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has backed Nabi to deliver silverware at the club, which could mean financial support in the pursuit of players such as Nwabali.

The Soweto giants have spent heavily on new players since Nabi’s arrival and are currently fifth on the PSL log and through to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup

Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has recently left the club after the Botswana international joined free-spending Libyan side Al-Ittihad in a reported R15 million deal.

Kaizer Chiefs celebrated their 3-0 Nedbank Cup victory over Chippa United. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans offer support to Nwabali

Local football fans reacted on social media to offer Nwabali condolences following the loss of his parents while they questioned if Chiefs should pursue a deal for the goalkeeper.

Choene VII offered Nwabali comfort:

“Stanley Nwabali is going through a rough patch but he's a good goalkeeper. Hopefully, he'll get through this tough time and regain his confidence.”

Vukile B Masango is against Nwabali joining Chiefs:

“He must never!”

Sihle Zikhali is not a fan:

“I'm shocked how that guy is Nigeria's number one.”

Goldstone R Tsiboho noticed a pattern:

“Last time he was seen talking to Titus; now Nwabali.”

Lekhila Nyakane praised Nwabali:

“Good goalkeeper.”

