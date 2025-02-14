Nasreddine Nabi has commented on Kaizer Chiefs supporters' frustration as his team prepare to face Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup

The Premier Soccer League giants have not won a trophy in the 2014-2015 season under the management of former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter

Fans shared their thoughts on the Tunisian tacticians' submission about the frustrations of Amakhosi supporters as they've gone on years without trophy

Nasreddine Nabi has opened up on what Kaizer Chiefs supporters are tired of ahead of their clash with Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup this weekend.

The Glamour Boys booked a place in the second round of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Free Agents FC in the Round of 32 earlier this year before being drawn with the Chillies.

Nabi's only shot at winning a title this season with Amakhosi is the Nedbank Cup, but they need to pass the test against Chippa United.

Nasreddine Nabi states the only thing Kaizer Chiefs supporters are tired of hearing. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi opens up on one thing Chiefs supporters are tired of

According to Afrik-Foot, Nabi during his pre-match press conference claimed he is familiar with what the fans are going through as Chiefs' process of rebuilding is taking time.

The Tunisian tactician mentioned some of the things Chiefs fans are not interested in hearing as they want only results.

"The fans aren’t interested in hearing about 'projects' or 'processes,' they want results. They've heard enough about rebuilding and projects. But from my side, we can’t just respond emotionally," he explained.

"Success isn’t guaranteed without a project, but that doesn’t mean we don’t aim for results. In every game, we need to do everything we can to win, even when we’re still in the process of building.

"We believe the players are starting to gain confidence—both in themselves and in the guidance from the coaching staff. They're getting better at handling the pressure that comes with being at a big club."

Fans react to Nabi's talks on Kaizer Chiefs supporters

Master_Sandz said:

"Chiefs didn’t need to “rebuild, process, project” !! They were an oil machine until 2013/2014 ..: something in the management went wrong there!!"

Kevin Nxumalo wrote:

"We support our Coach, we trust the process."

ShyDuke015 reacted:

"Nabi must give us what we want or else he must leave."

AndileMT5 commented:

"Most of us, as kaizer Chiefs fans, we support him except those who are not really fans , I'm just worried about the quality of the players their bring to the club, kanti. Why can't Chiefs spend maybe R70 million in 1 transfer ngiyabuza nje."

Kamva8 shared:

"Nabi is us and he is going nowhere, we are tired to start from scratch every season."

MlondiMthembu3 responded:

"Don't worry my coach iam not expecting anything this season all i want i want to see my team fight for a second ball ,Play football,Defend and scoregoals only next season wheri would love to have two Cups for now Pheka Mfw2🤞🤝."

Trevor Thuso implied:

"Nabi is ready. Those hooligans who have been beating coaches have found their match."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News